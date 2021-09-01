Julian Edelman believes Patriots didn’t want the ‘distraction’ of a quarterback competition

“I think the kid came out and he did well — he did very well,” Edelman said. “You could see it in his eyes, you could see it in his reads that he felt comfortable in the pocket. He was looking at the right areas. Intensely watching these play calls and how he was handling them, he ran the no-huddle very well.”

Appearing on a media call Wednesday to promote his new role, Edelman said he “intensely” watched the Patriots preseason games and was impressed with Mac Jones’s performance.

Now retired from the NFL after 12 seasons, former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has crossed over to the media, joining the Paramount+ show “Inside the NFL” as an analyst for the 2021 season.

Edelman believes the quarterback competition really was about Jones being able to prove himself to Bill Belichick, as opposed to a straight-up battle with Cam Newton.

“I don’t think he quite beat [Newton] out,” Edelman said, “but the ceiling is so high, they spent a 15th overall pick on the kid, they’re going to go with him.”

Edelman also said he felt bad for Newton, who started 15 games for the Patriots last year and was released Tuesday following five weeks of training camp. Edelman played only six games with Newton last year before a knee injury knocked him out for the season (and his career), but in Week 2 against Seattle, Newton and Edelman connected eight times for 179 yards, Edelman’s career high.

Edelman believes that Belichick didn’t want Newton’s big personality getting in the way of Jones establishing himself as the team’s leader.

“It’s terrible for Cam; I feel bad for him,” Edelman said. “But with that whole situation, I don’t think they wanted a distraction. I think they wanted to give [Newton] his rein to go out and try to get another team.”

Was Edelman surprised that the Patriots chose Jones and released Newton?

“Nothing surprises me with Bill,” he said.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.