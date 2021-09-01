Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge

Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, N.Y. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.

The New York Mets say they are “surprised and deeply disappointed” to learn acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.

The Mets said Wednesday Scott was at a fundraiser for the team’s Amazin’ Mets Foundation at owner Steve Cohen’s house in Connecticut on Monday night, which was also attended by players. Scott left when the event ended around 8:30 or 9 p.m.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the Mets said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”

Scott was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt powers Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt hit a pair of home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 5-4 win in the opener a doubleheader against over the Cincinnati Reds after Tuesday’s game was postponed because of rain. The win enabled St. Louis to tighten the National League wild-card race.

The Reds entered the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card, 2½ games ahead of St. Louis and Philadelphia. The Cardinals trailed 4-3 before Goldschmidt drove his third homer of the series into the last section of seats in deep right-center with Tommy Edman on first base.

Goldschmidt, the game’s second batter, launched a changeup off the ribbon message board atop the center field batter’s eye. He now has 24 homers this season. He hit a two-run shot in the first inning of Monday’s 3-1 win.

The Reds have lost four straight for the first time since dropping four in a row from July 16-19.

The Cardinals bashed three homers among their 12 hits off Wade Miley (11-5), both season highs for the lefthander. Miley gave up five runs with one walk and two strikeouts in four innings for his first loss in 16 starts since coming off the injured list on May 30.

Reliever Génesis Cabrera (3-5) pitched two scoreless innings for St. Louis. Giovanny Gallegos pitched the seventh for his fourth save and second in the Cardinals’ last two games, both against Cincinnati.

Mariners promote Jerry Dipoto, extend Scott Servais

The Seattle Mariners promoted general manager Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations and signed manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension Wednesday, keeping the pair locked together to oversee the completion of the overhaul that began three years ago.“We certainly haven’t accomplished our goals, but we’re making great progress,” Dipoto said. “And when we laid that out with a vision, we did lay out a timeline again and hopefully we’ve done our jobs delivering on that timeline.” Both deals had been expected and come with the Mariners chasing a playoff spot in the American League. Seattle has the longest postseason drought of any team in the four major North American sports leagues, last reaching the postseason in 2001 . . . Former star pitchers John Smoltz and Al Leiter will not appear in the studios of the MLB Network after refusing to receive a coronavirus vaccine, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed. The network instituted a vaccine mandate for all employees at its Secaucus, N.J., campus that went into effect September 1. Smoltz and Leiter will continue to appear on the network’s studio programming remotely. Smoltz, a Hall of Famer, is still expected to travel and call the Division Series for the network, which does not mandate vaccines for broadcasters calling games on-site.

