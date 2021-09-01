MIAA tournament management committee reaches a compromise on COVID-19 dilemma

During Wednesday’s first virtual meeting of the school year, the TMC grappled with the best way to handle games not being played because of COVID-19, particularly as it pertains to the new power rating system that will be used to select and seed tournaments in most MIAA sports.

Among the potential concerns is a major one athletic directors and administrators have faced for more than a year: What to do if a team is unable to play because of COVID-19.

The MIAA’s tournament management committee continues to clean up logistical issues and work through hurdles as the new statewide tournament officially rolls out with the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The TMC already had voted unanimously Wednesday that if one team forfeits a game, it will be entered into the power ratings at the maximum allowed scoring margin for a particular sport — 14-0 for football and rugby, 10-0 for basketball and lacrosse, 5-0 for baseball and softball, and 3-0 for soccer, volleyball, and ice or field hockey.

“If it’s a legit COVID reason why [a team] can’t play, I’m not sure that I love the power rating system coming into play there,” said Westborough athletic director Johanna DiCarlo, who originally motioned to have any COVID game declared a no-contest.

Wellesley AD John Brown countered that it wouldn’t be fair to the team not affected by COVID to lose out on a power rating opportunity for a game that doesn’t get played.

“I just think that to penalize somebody that is trying to play the game, or to penalize somebody that can’t play the game, is just not right,” Brown said.

The TMC haggled with the math concept of the power ratings — whether a game could count for one team and not the other — before agreeing that any games canceled and not made up because of COVID would be declared no-contests. A school then can appeal if cancellations cause a team to fail to reach a qualifying standard such as a .500 record or a minimum number of games played in a season.

“That’s probably the best compromise in regards to assuring [a team] makes the tournament,” said TMC chair Jim O’Leary of St. John’s Prep.

▪ In approving formats for 2021 fall sports, the TMC accepted the football committee’s modification that a team must schedule at least seven games over the eight-week regular season (not including Thanksgiving). Also, because football brackets will be capped at 16 teams for each division, the TMC approved the recommendation that a team must have at least three wins to qualify — eliminating the possibility of a school finishing in the top 16 with two wins or fewer.

▪ For boys’ golf, the TMC removed previous language that would have allowed for the top two teams (plus ties) in a league to qualify for a sectional tournament — making it consistent with all other MIAA sports.

▪ The TMC unanimously voted to set a minimum qualifying standard of 50 percent of the maximum allowed games in a particular sport — i.e., if the maximum number of games allowed in a sport is 20, a team must schedule at least 10 to qualify.

▪ Seeding tiebreaker language was modified, making the second step in the process (behind head-to-head results) the Average of Opponent Ratings — which is one half of the new power ratings formula.

▪ New Bedford AD Tom Tarpey (District 8) was introduced as the only new member of the committee. DiCarlo was elected as vice chair, replacing Mary Ryan of Rockport, who remains a TMC member.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.