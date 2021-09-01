Patriots place wide receiver N’Keal Harry on injured reserve

Harry suffered an upper-body injury during New England’s second exhibition game, against the Eagles, and hasn’t practiced since. He left Lincoln Financial Field that evening with his left arm in a sling.

The Patriots placed wide receiver N’Keal Harry on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the first three weeks of the season.

Without Harry, the Patriots will have Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski available at wide receiver. They also can temporarily elevate two players from the practice squad each week.

Harry, drafted in the first round in 2019, has yet to have a breakout NFL season. As a rookie, he missed the first eight games on injured reserve.

RB-WR Perry is claimed

The Patriots claimed Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Dolphins. To make room on the 53-man roster, they released linebacker Harvey Langi.

Perry, who played quarterback at Navy, has transitioned to both wide receiver and running back in the NFL. The Dolphins drafted him in the seventh round (246th overall) in 2020, but the Patriots also seemed to consider the possibility.

“There’s a big tie with Navy and Coach [Bill] Belichick,” Perry said after getting drafted. “I talked to him quite a few times. They probably showed the most interest.”

Hoyer among returnees

None of the players the Patriots released were claimed via waivers, which meant they were able to bring back several familiar faces to their 16-man practice squad.

Nine players who participated in training camp will return: Quarterback Brian Hoyer, wide receivers Tre Nixon and Kristian Wilkerson, tight end Matt LaCosse, defensive backs Myles Bryant and D’Angelo Ross, defensive linemen Tashawn Bower and Bill Murray, and offensive lineman Alex Redmond.

New faces joining them on the practice squad include linebacker Jahlani Tavai and fullback Ben Mason. Patriots senior football adviser Matt Patricia is familiar with Tavai, as the Lions drafted the 24-year-old Hawaii grad in the second round in 2019.

Belichick indicated Wednesday morning there are still plenty of moves to come this week.

“The roster-building process is far from complete,” he said. “There’s a lot of movement still to go. It’d be inappropriate for me to comment on some positions, some situations that are really still in the process, that are not at the final point yet.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.