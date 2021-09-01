Red Sox find salvation in Chris Sale, Christian Vázquez in desperately-needed win over the Rays

The Rays were carving up Duran the entire evening, who was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts heading into that at-bat. With runners on first and second, Duran ripped an RBI single off Rays’ reliever Pete Fairbanks, cementing the much-needed victory for the Sox.

With the game tied at two apiece, Jarren Duran stepped to the plate or the Red Sox with two outs and two runners aboard in the top of the ninth inning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Amid the most dire circumstances, and playing with a roster ravaged by COVID-19, the Boston Red Sox rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night in Tropicana Field.

The Sox took control in the top of the first inning when Alex Verdugo laced a triple that got past Manuel Margot in center. Christian Vázquez’s RBI single scored Verdugo, giving the Sox an early 1-0 lead.

With Chris Sale on the mound this felt as if it was a must-win for the Sox, who came into the game having lost their last two against the Rays. If you include Sunday’s loss to Cleveland, that’s three straight losses for a Sox team depleted by a myriad of COVID cases.

It marked Sale’s biggest test of the season, too, since his return from Tommy John surgery. In Sale’s first three starts, the team handed Sale some soft landing spots, starting him against the Orioles, Rangers, and Twins. This was the Rays, though, a team that had won the last seven games against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field by a convincing margin of 42-18.

Yet this was also Chris Sale, a starter who has seven All-Star appearances under his belt, coupled with six top five finishes in the Cy Young race during his 11-year career.

Sale, in some replication of his old self, gave the Rays plenty of trouble.

Sale delivered six innings for the Sox, allowing two runs behind six hits. He registered a season-low three strikeouts but induced two crucial twin killings and held the Rays to 0 for 6 with men in scoring position.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Rays got to Sale following a two-run homer by Wander Franco, extending Franco’s on-base streak to 32 straight games. It is the fifth-longest ever by a player under 21.

In the top of the seventh inning, Vázquez belted a game-tying homer to right field, giving him both RBIs for the Sox to that point.

Garrett Whitlock took over for Sale in the bottom of the seventh inning and immediately relinquished a leadoff double that made its way over the head of center fielder Jarren Duran.

Wendle advanced on a sacrifice fly. With one out and a runner on third, Randy Arozarena chopped a grounder toward Rafael Devers. With the infield in, Devers veered to his right and made one-hop throw to Vázquez to cut Wendle at the plate.

After Vazquez (3 for 4, 2 RBIs) took a called third strike, Duran rifled an RBI single to right field that scored Devers from second base with the go-ahead run.

Adam Ottavino entered the game in the bottom of the frame and sealed the victory by closing it out, retiring all three batters he faced, striking out pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe to end it.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.