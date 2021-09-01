Red Sox issue new rules on mask-wearing at Fenway Park in light of citywide mandate

When the next Red Sox homestand begins Friday against Cleveland, fans will need to keep their masks handy, if not on their faces, for the duration of their visit to Fenway Park.

A citywide mask mandate for indoor spaces intended to combat the spread of COVID-19 went into effect last Friday, with the Red Sox on the road. After the Aug. 20 announcement of the mandate, the Red Sox consulted with the City of Boston to clarify which spaces at Fenway Park qualified as indoor.

The list includes team stores, restrooms, and elevators, and indoor clubs, restaurants, and suites.