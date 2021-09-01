Red Sox issue new rules on mask-wearing at Fenway Park in light of citywide mandate

When the next Red Sox homestand begins Friday against Cleveland, fans will need to keep their masks handy, if not on their faces, for the duration of their visit to Fenway Park.
A citywide mask mandate for indoor spaces intended to combat the spread of COVID-19 went into effect last Friday, with the Red Sox on the road. After the Aug. 20 announcement of the mandate, the Red Sox consulted with the City of Boston to clarify which spaces at Fenway Park qualified as indoor.
The list includes team stores, restrooms, and elevators, and indoor clubs, restaurants, and suites.
In a message about the new restrictions on the team website, the Red Sox stated: “Masking will be required in all publicly accessible indoor spaces at Fenway Park, regardless of vaccination status, with the exception of those who are actively eating and drinking.”
The club encourages anyone who is not vaccinated to wear a mask at all times, and reminds fans that masks must cover both nose and mouth.
Fenway Park has been open to full capacity since May 29, after opening the season at 12 percent and then going to 25 percent earlier in May.
