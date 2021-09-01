Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner to start for US in World Cup soccer qualifying opener

“It was a difficult choice and it wasn’t easy for us,” Berhalter said. “Ethan performed really well in Nations League and the friendly game after that and in the game against Switzerland, so he’s had strong performances for us. And we just felt at this given moment, Matt is the goalie in better form, and we went with him.”

Turner will replace Zack Steffen, who will miss the match because of back spasms. Steffen, one of the goalkeepers for Manchester City, was Berhalter’s starter with the CONCACAF Nations League final four in June and left the final with a knee injury. Ethan Horvath replaced him as the US beat Mexico on star Christian Pulisic’s goal in extra time. Horvath stopped Andrés Guardado’s 124th-minute penalty kick.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner will start against El Salvador when the US men’s national team opens World Cup soccer qualifying on Thursday night, said coach Gregg Berhalter.

Turner was in a hallway outside the team’s meeting rooms at the Grand Hyatt Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday morning when he came across Berhalter, who told him the news.

“Just happened to be passing by,” Turner said. “And he just he just told me right then and there. He didn’t beat around the bush or anything. He didn’t give me any special sort of words of encouragement. He just told me that I was going to be starting, and he told me that he knows I know what to do.”

Turner texted his father and his girlfriend with the news.

Pulisic will also miss the opener because he is regaining fitness after testing positive for COVID-19. He has said he is fully vaccinated. Berhalter said it is too early to determine whether Pulisic will be available for Sunday’s match against Canada in Nashville, Tenn. Brenden Aaronson or Konrad de la Fuente are the most likely replacements for Pulisic in the US starting lineup.

The start of World Cup qualifying was delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the delay, the US is playing three qualifiers in a FIFA window designed for two.

After the Americans host Canada, they play at Honduras on Sept. 8.