Ronaldo breaks men’s scoring record with 2 goals to hit 111

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but still broke the men’s international scoring record before adding a second goal as Portugal beat visiting Ireland, 2-1, in World Cup soccer qualifying on Wednesday. Ronaldo grabbed his 110th goal in the 89th minute to move ahead of former Iran striker Ali Daei. Six minutes into stoppage time, Ronaldo made it it 111 in 180 games to break Irish hearts after defender John Egan gave his nation the lead in the 45th. But Ronaldo, who has returned to join Manchester United, is still 76 goals behind the game’s most prolific international scorer. Christine Sinclair, who is 38 years old, scored her 187th goal for Canada last month at the Tokyo Olympics.
Turner to start for US men
Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner will start against El Salvador when the US men’s national team opens World Cup soccer qualifying at El Salvador Thursday night, said coach Gregg Berhalter. Turner will start in place of Zack Steffen, who will miss the match because of back spasms. US star Christian Pulisic will also miss the opener because he is regaining fitness after testing positive for COVID-19. He has said he is fully vaccinated. Berhalter said it is too early to determine whether Pulisic will be available for Sunday’s match against Canada in Nashville, Tenn. Brenden Aaronson or Konrad de la Fuente are the most likely replacements for Pulisic in the US starting lineup.
NHL
Parayko, Blues make deal
Colton Parayko’s agreed to a $52 million, eight-year contract with the St. Louis Blues. The team’s top defenseman was set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and his impending departure threatened to remove another key performer from the blue line that helped St. Louis hoist the Stanley Cup in 2019. Instead, Parayko will count $6.5 million against the salary cap when his new deal starts in the 2022-23 season until it runs out in 2030. Parayko put up 12 points during the Blues’ Cup run two years ago. He was limited to that many during an injury-plagued 2021 season.
College football
Texas A&M extend Fisher’s contract
Texas A&M’s board of regents extended football coach Jimbo Fisher’s contract through the 2031 season and gave him a significant raise. Fisher signed a 10-year, $75 million contract when he took over at Texas A&M before the 2018 season. The extension will increase his salary to $9 million on Jan. 1 and $9.15 million on Jan. 1, 2023. After that his salary will increase by $100,000 each year.
Miscellany
F1 star Raikkonen to retire
Finland Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen will retire at the end of the season, concluding a career that spanned two decades and included the 2007 world championship. Raikkonen is in the final year of his contract with Alfa Romeo. Raikkonen announced his departure on Instagram ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort … The Portland Sea Dogs’ game against the host New Hampshire Fisher Cats was postponed because of bad weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday … A Minnesota couple whose race horses have been among the most successful at Canterbury Park over the years is accused of defrauding 200 investors of nearly $18 million in an investment scam. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Jason Bullard and his wife, Angela Romero-Bullard, of Shakopee, operated the Ponzi scheme from 2007 to 2021. The Bullards own Empire Racing Stables LLC, a 24-horse operation that has been one of the top winners at the Shakopee track in recent years.
