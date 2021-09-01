Ronaldo breaks men’s scoring record with 2 goals to hit 111

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but still broke the men’s international scoring record before adding a second goal as Portugal beat visiting Ireland, 2-1, in World Cup soccer qualifying on Wednesday. Ronaldo grabbed his 110th goal in the 89th minute to move ahead of former Iran striker Ali Daei. Six minutes into stoppage time, Ronaldo made it it 111 in 180 games to break Irish hearts after defender John Egan gave his nation the lead in the 45th. But Ronaldo, who has returned to join Manchester United, is still 76 goals behind the game’s most prolific international scorer. Christine Sinclair, who is 38 years old, scored her 187th goal for Canada last month at the Tokyo Olympics.

Turner to start for US men

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner will start against El Salvador when the US men’s national team opens World Cup soccer qualifying at El Salvador Thursday night, said coach Gregg Berhalter. Turner will start in place of Zack Steffen, who will miss the match because of back spasms. US star Christian Pulisic will also miss the opener because he is regaining fitness after testing positive for COVID-19. He has said he is fully vaccinated. Berhalter said it is too early to determine whether Pulisic will be available for Sunday’s match against Canada in Nashville, Tenn. Brenden Aaronson or Konrad de la Fuente are the most likely replacements for Pulisic in the US starting lineup.