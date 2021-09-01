In a time of desperation, Red Sox turn their lonely eyes to Chris Sale

Then came reality. Over-achievement yielded to market correction. The Sox lost 19 of 31 games and Wednesday took the field trailing Tampa Bay by 10 games in the American League East. The Sox were still in possession of a wild-card playoff spot, holding a one-game lead over the Oakland A’s, but it felt like they were in last place. Like in 2020.

The 2021 Boston Red Sox — your Boston Red Sox — were in first place for 71 days. They had a 4½-game lead over the entire division in the first week of July. They were 63-40 on July 28.

Longtime Sox watchers remember the awful fold of 1974 (eight-game lead Aug. 30, finished third, seven back), the epic collapse of 1978 (14-game lead over New York July 20, lost to the Yankees in Game 163), and the Chicken-and-Beer swoon (7-20 in September) of 2011.

Now we have the COVID collapse of 2021.

Much to the disappointment of manager Alex Cora, the 2021 Red Sox have a chunk of anti-vaxxers in their clubhouse. They are one of only seven (of 30) big league teams who failed to clear MLB’s 85 percent vaccination threshold and it has come back to bite them. Half of Boston’s bullpen is on the COVID shelf. Ditto for All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts and starting center fielder Kiké Hernández. Rookie Sox infielder Yairo Muñoz Wednesday became the 11th member (eighth player) of the Sox traveling party to go on the COVID list since the team left Boston last Thursday.

Hoping to stop the bleeding, the Sox turned to ace lefty Chris Sale to put things back on track Wednesday at the Trop Dome. Sale gave up a two-run homer to Wander Franco in the third and Boston trailed, 2-1, after six. Sale gave up six hits and threw 95 pitches in six innings. Christian Vázquez homered in the seventh to tie the score at 2-2 and Jarren Duran knocked in Rafael Devers in the ninth as the Sox knocked off the Rays, 3-2.

Sale missed two full seasons because of Tommy John surgery on his left elbow and was allowed to return to the bigs against a troika of cupcakes (Hostess sells them only in pairs). Pitching on six days rest against three last-place teams — teams that have collectively lost 100 games more than they have won — Sale racked up three wins, pitching an aggregate 15 innings. The Sox beat the Tomato Can Orioles, Rangers, and Twins by an aggregate, 34-4.

But the Rays are no joke. They ran into outs at home in the seventh and eighth (after Sale had departed), and grounded into three double plays. They blew this one, in a fashion familiar to Red Sox fans.

Even though Sale was scheduled to toe the rubber Wednesday, the reeling Red Sox did not want to play this game. Sox officials were in conversations with the commissioner’s office Wednesday in an effort to have games in St. Petersburg postponed.

“We’ve been communicating with MLB since this started,’’ Red Sox baseball boss Chaim Bloom texted Wednesday night. " . . . We all know that all scheduling decisions are complex, and that they’re MLB’s to make.’’

No dice. The shorthanded Sox got no forgiveness from the league office. Game on.

Sale put runners on the corners to start the game, but got out of it with a double-play grounder to end the first. Boston took a 1-0 lead in the second when Manuel Margot misplayed two Sox hits to center field. Sale faced more traffic in the second, but another twin killing got him out of the jam.

It had to be unsettling for Sale to pitch in a game in which the opponent had major league batters who were trying to win.

This was not the Oriole/Ranger/Twin experience Sale enjoyed in his de facto rehab starts at Fenway. Tampa hot shot rookie Franco tattooed a two-run homer to right to give the Rays a 2-1 lead in the third. Sale surrendered six hits in the first four innings but was rescued by three double-play grounders.

The Sox threatened in the top of the fifth, but Vázquez was thrown out by about 40 feet (shades of Wendell “Send-’em-in” Kim by Sox third base coach Carlos Febles) trying to score from second on a two-out single to right by Kyle Schwarber.

But in the end the Sox survived for a night, aided by their ace, who threw 95 pitches in his fourth start of the season.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.