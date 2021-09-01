With low numbers, defending South Shore champion Carver will not field a varsity boys’ soccer team

On Thursday, Bowie made the difficult decision to cancel the varsity season and reached out to the other ADs in the South Shore League to remove the Crusaders from their schedule. Carver will now try to field a junior varsity team to keep the program alive.

Realizing that numbers might be an issue, Carver athletic director Phyllis Bowie opened team registration in June to prompt action. By last week, however, with the start of MIAA preseason workouts, there was concern. Only seven players, including no rising seniors, had registered.

The Carver boys’ soccer team capped an 8-3-1 season last November with a 5-1 victory over Randolph in the South Shore League championship game. The roster was heavy on seniors, headlined by four-year stalwarts Dominic Craig and Mike Sawicki, a two-time Globe All-Scholastic.

“We graduated 10-11 seniors; obviously that played a role,” said Bowie, who called the development a little bit surprising. “And that is why we started registration early. You figure a few kids would [sign up] last minute. But by last Thursday, we had to take a serious look at the program, and we had to consider the rest of the league too.”

Registration remains open and Bowie is hopeful that with the first day for school scheduled for Tuesday, “We can get the word out, and see what we can do as far as recruiting. At this point, we are trying to rebuild the program.”

The girls’ soccer program, according to Bowie, had 25 candidates try out, and the football roster numbers between 45-50.

Sawicki and Craig each capped their stellar four-year careers with 100-plus points, second and third, respectively, on the program’s career point list.





