Boston Sculptors Gallery transports visitors to the Old City and eerie seascapes

His transporting exhibition at Boston Sculptors Gallery, “Jerusalem on the Wing of the Word (for Rosamond),” is dedicated to his late sister. The gate template, two columns framing a central form, is basic and universal. But he layers these sculptures with cruciforms, Islamic tile designs, and patterns that echo the Kabbalah’s Tree of Life. They come in a range of sizes, from tabletop to monumental.

When sculptor Murray Dewart went to Jerusalem in 2013, he stayed in the Old City, an ancient, walled neighborhood with many gates. For Dewart, who sculpts gatelike forms and mandalas that read like sacred geometry, the Old City with its holy sites was a treasure trove.

Murray Dewart's "Awaken Seed," made of brass and stainless steel. Mary Dewart

Dewart, who cofounded Boston Sculptors 29 years ago, is a master of material and refinement. He crafts bronze and stainless steel with a variety of ancient and contemporary technologies and a terrific sensitivity to the expressiveness of surface.

In “Green Hope Coil,” the largest piece at roughly 7 feet tall, smoky-gray steel columns frame a brilliantly polished array of interlocking rectangles beckoning like a golden hallway to a green coiled circle at the center. These works superficially resemble closed gates, but their patterns and symbols create mystical portals to entice viewers inward on their own souls’ journeys.

Jessica Straus's "Stemming the Tide" installation features carved basswood cod and a Tyvek map. Jessica Straus

“Stemming the Tide,” Jessica Straus’s cautionary but playful installation about climate change, fills Boston Sculptors’ second gallery. A giant Tyvek map of the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic spills from ceiling to floor. A school of ghostly cod — white, carved from basswood — fan out on the floor ahead, as if towing the map.

North Atlantic cod stocks were devastated by overfishing in the 1990s, and they remain vulnerable. “Stemming the Tide” includes black fishing nets draped like funerary veils over photographs of Straus’s giant map rippling in waters off Maine and Newfoundland.

The map stands in for the seascape; the phantom fish signal hope. They’ve come back to reclaim their habitat — pulling land and water, flora and fauna to safety. We could see Straus’s installation as a fanciful fable. I prefer to think of it as a creation myth for the post-Anthropocene era.

MURRAY DEWART: JERUSALEM ON THE WING OF THE WORD (FOR ROSAMOND)

JESSICA STRAUS: STEMMING THE TIDE

At Boston Sculptors Gallery, 486 Harrison Ave., through Sept. 26. 617-482-7781, www.bostonsculptors.com

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.