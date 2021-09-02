In ‘Get On Your Knees,’ Jacqueline Novak delivers a provocative oral report

It opens at the Calderwood Pavilion on Tuesday, running through Sept. 19, and is billed as “the most high-brow show about [fellatio] you’ll ever see.”

Specifically, she was talking about her one-woman show, “ Get On Your Knees ,” which is a comedy act, an emotional storytelling performance, and theater all at once.

It’s a lot more, Novak says. But no spoilers.

Without revealing too much about what has kept audiences coming to the show since its official debut at the Cherry Lane Theatre in 2019 (she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award that same year), Novak — who also co-hosts the podcast “POOG” (think Goop), about the wellness industry, with comedian-actress Kate Berlant — talked about why she’s drawn to the topic of a certain kind of job, what it’s like to talk about awkward things in pristine spaces, and the experience of performing in front of a live audience after a long break.

After a June and July run in New York, she’s ready for Boston.

Q. You’ve performed “Get On Your Knees” in comedy clubs and theaters. I have to believe that when the show is hosted by a theater, it might draw people who would otherwise not be comfortable with the conversation. What does it mean to you to perform in these different settings.

A. Context has meaning, right? I like to be doing potentially vulgar things in the theater space, and what one might consider high-minded things in the more vulgar space that is a club. Both of those things are in the show. The trespassing in either space is the part I find most exciting — bellowing my spiritual sentiments over the clamoring of someone dumping a bunch of ice into an ice container [at a comedy club], or seeing people in a beautiful theater watching a show and then talking about like, whatever, the word [expletive] or something.

Q. Reading about your show, I thought so much about my changing perceptions of the act as I grew up. The way it was portrayed in movies. (I think of a specific scene in 1998′s “Heathers” where a character spits at a mirror because she’s angry with herself for doing it.) I also remember trying to be a woman who was overly enthusiastic about it; “Oh, I love doing it, this is what cool girls do!” In retrospect, there are a lot of other things I would have rather been doing! For you, what is at the root [no pun was intended by the interviewer] of this focus on an act that can be seen and experienced in so many different ways?

A. I have always found the idea of [fellatio] — and I do mean the idea, like in its abstraction like, as an invention — intriguing. There’s just so much going on in it. And I think in particular, it’s like this nexus of pride and shame and sexual prowess, but also it’s alternately, you know, referenced in a degrading fashion. The [act] was an example of something I heard about and didn’t understand how someone could possibly pull it off. Would I be expected to do it, would I be able to do it well, and what does it say about me if I can’t? And then the specific neuroses of like, I hate doing things that I can’t practice privately. (My parents joke that “embarrassing” was my first word.) The act is kind of embarrassing, but also temporarily the height of you being excellent and cool. In my own life, it was emblematic of my adolescent experience of wanting to hit every mark right and wanting to be good at everything. Do all the things. I’ll do all the activities, all the extracurriculars.

I have this other idea that I might try and work into the show; it’s an old joke I have about perceiving the erection as a trophy. The idea that to create [an erection] for someone else is like a win. It’s like points. And then the idea is that it’s like an annoying trophy, an annoying reward. Like, then they expect you to like go and pick it up.

Q. This is an obligatory COVID-19-related question, but I think it’s especially relevant here. Sharing space with people and seeing a live performance seems so intimate and exciting right now. After the last year and a half, hearing about oral sex, in particular, surrounded by people in a theater, feels that much more taboo and exciting, right?

A. Yeah, it’s the reset of appreciation of the things we take for granted. I think there’s been that, which is really nice. You know, at least in New York, the warmth and excitement that people felt in the theater — the vibe was really extra special. Everyone had proof of vaccination and masks. I wondered what that was going to be like, the completely masked audience, and it didn’t affect me at all. I was just blown away by how much not seeing people’s faces did not matter, but I didn’t even notice. It was bizarre.

JACQUELINE NOVAK: GET ON YOUR KNEES

Presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre. At the Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts, Sept. 7-19. Tickets from $45. www.bostontheatrescene.com, 617-933-8600

Interview was edited and condensed. Meredith Goldstein can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.



