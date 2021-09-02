Local bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 29

1. The Madness of Crowds Louise Penny Minotaur

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

3. Billy Summers Stephen King Scribner

4. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead Books

5. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

6. The Guide Peter Heller Knopf

7. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois Honorée Fanonne Jeffers Harper

8. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

9. Once There Were Wolves Charlotte McConaghy Flatiron Books

10. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution Mike Duncan PublicAffairs

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

5. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

6. All In: An Autobiography Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, and Maryanne Vollers Knopf

7. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

8. The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal Mary L. Trump St. Martin’s

9. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

10. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

4. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

7. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

8. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

9. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

10. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

7. Agent Sonya: The Spy Next Door Ben Macintyre Crown

8. Vesper Flights Helen MacDonald Grove Press

9. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

10. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 29. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.