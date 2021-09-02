Rendering ‘Speechless’: Imagination blooms in stories without words at Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

Some parents, focused on teaching their children to read, are wary of wordless books. But research shows that reading such books together — and talking about what you see — actually builds vocabulary. Children who speak different languages can share these books. Those who struggle to read can cast aside anxiety and relish pictorial stories.

“Speechless: The Art of Wordless Picture Books” at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art is a delectable swim in the world of visual stories. It’s curated by a master of the form: David Wiesner, author and illustrator of intricate, fantastical wordless books, including Caldecott Medal-winners “Tuesday” and “Flotsam.”

AMHERST — In children’s books, words and pictures work together. But words can sometimes mediate the splendor of illustration, the way recording the Grand Canyon on your phone jams majesty into a small frame.

Sequential visual storytelling goes back to cave paintings. In the last millennium, it has shown up in tapestries, scroll paintings, and engravings. In the late 19th century, British artist Randolph Caldecott’s innovative illustrations — precise and animated — introduced what Maurice Sendak called “the beginning of the modern picture book.”

Ruth Carroll, illustration for "What Whiskers Did," 1932. Ruth Carroll/SPECIAL COLLECTIONS & UNIVERSITY ARCHIVES, UNIVERSITY OF OREGON LIBRARIES, SC3 Add. 1980.

Text-free children’s books have a peculiar history, as Wiesner details in his essay on the museum’s website. The first American wordless children’s book was published in 1932 — Ruth Carroll’s “What Whiskers Did,” the story of an errant Scottish terrier who tumbles down a rabbit hole and enters another realm — a canine “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Several of her spry illustrations in black crayon are on view.

According to Wiesner, it took 30 years before the next wordless picture book was published here. Text-free graphic novels for adults were popular in the 1930s, but they, too, fell out of favor. Why the gap? Maybe it was just bad timing. “What Whiskers Did” came out as silent movies gave way to talkies.

We just got wordy.

Tomi Ungerer’s “Snail, Where Are You?” was next, published in 1962, a wry catalog of spirals, from an elephant’s trunk to the lip of a wave. Not working to accommodate blocks of text, the illustrations feel lush and expansive. Throughout “Speechless,” the art is inventive and expressive, conveying action, emotion, and narrative arc through witty design choices, intricate detail, and breathtaking shifts in rhythm.

Tomi Ungerer, illustration for "Snail, Where Are You?" (Phaidon). Tomi Ungerer/COURTESY CHILDREN'S LITERATURE RESEARCH COLLECTION, FREE LIBRARY OF PHILADELPHIA © 2014 Diogenes Verlag AG Zurich, Switzerland. All rights reserved.

Jerry Pinkney’s “The Lion and the Mouse,” a retelling of the Aesop’s Fable, foregoes text even on the front cover. Nobody’s better than Pinkney at imbuing animals’ expressions with emotion, realistically rendered in sumptuous watercolor and colored pencil. The lion’s face fills the book’s cover, eyebrows raised, as he glances to one side, alert. Soon into the story, as the wee rodent befriends the king of the jungle, the lion’s eyes widen, and he smiles.

If you tend to be verbal, as I do, leafing through these books is like jumping into the deep end of a pool. Language processing is by and large a left-brain activity involving pattern discernment; reading involves symbols. It’s all a bit persnickety. Pictures — which children understand long before they start to read — are less work, more sensory delight, and a more direct route to wonder.

Matthew Cordell, illustration for "Wolf in the Snow" (Feiwel & Friends). Matthew Cordell

Many of these books pack a visceral emotional punch. The Red Riding Hood-type heroine of “Wolf in the Snow” by Matthew Cordell gets lost and befriends a wolf pup. In a turn of events that recalls Robert McCloskey’s “Blueberries for Sal,” they come upon the pup’s mother. The girl courageously reunites the wolf family, and then falls to her knees as adrenalin gives way to terror. The handful of panels on view, drawn with a spare, frenetic hand, sucked me in: Was she going to be OK?

Issa Watanabe’s “Migrants,” which came out just last year, follows refugees — a group of animals leaving a forest stripped of leaves — as they travel, haunted by danger and death. Imagine bending over that book with a child who has just fled Kabul.

“Speechless” isn’t all high drama. There are visual lessons, such as Ungerer’s rhyming snail shapes and conceptual twists like the one in Istvan Banyai’s “Zoom” — every illustration zooming out from the previous one, window opening upon window from one world to another.

In Molly Idle’s winsome “Flora and the Flamingo,” a small girl has a dancing dialogue with a flamingo. Idle animates the action with flaps you can lift, creating moment-to-moment shifts in movement and expression. Flora has a toddler’s presence in her body: exploratory, expressive, unselfconscious. A single word in these pages would get in the way of that life force.

We often cover over our silent gifts with words. In the silence of wordless picture books, the reader’s imagination flowers.

SPEECHLESS: The Art of Wordless Picture Books

At Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, 125 West Bay Road, Amherst, through Dec. 5. 413-559-6300, www.carlemuseum.org

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.