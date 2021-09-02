Virtual author readings for Sept. 5-11

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
David DeSteno (“How God Works: The Science Behind the Benefits of Religion”) reads at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Katherine Applegate (”Willodeen”) is in conversation with John Schu at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Anne-Marie Slaughter (”Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics”) is in conversation with Fatema Sumar at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jeff Benedict (”The Dynasty”) is in conversation with Mike Lynch in-person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
WEDNESDAY
Adam Harris (”The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal—and How to Set Them Right”) is in conversation with Natasha Warikoo at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Yuyi Morales (”Bright Star”) reads at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Lloyd Schwartz (”Who’s on First?: New and Selected Poems”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Alka Joshi (”The Secret Keeper of Jaipur”) is in conversation with Erica Bauermeister at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Michael Ian Black and Debbie Ridpath Ohi (”I’m Sorry”) read at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
THURSDAY
Elly Fishman (”Refugee High: Coming of Age in America”) is in conversation with Jacqueline Bhabha at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Thomas Flynn (”Bikeman, Commemorative Edition: An Epic Poem”) reads at 4 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Ryan T. Higgins (”Norman Didn’t Do It!: (Yes, He Did)” and “Thanks for Nothing”) reads at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kerri Arsenault (”Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains”) is in conversation with Tina Sawtelle in-person at 6 p.m. at The Music Hall (tickets are $60 for a two-person table and two books, $120 for a four-person table and four books, and $180 for a six-person table and six books) . . . Marlowe Granados (”Happy Hour”) is in conversation with Stephanie LaCava at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jennifer Lynn Alvarez (”Lies Like Wildfire”) and Katie Zhao (”How We Fall Apart”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Judy Bolton-Fasman (”Asylum: a Memoir of Family Secrets”) is in conversation with Tova Mirvis at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Cadwell Turnbull (”No Gods, No Monsters”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Ash Van Otterloo (“A Touch of Ruckus”) is in conversation with Kim Ventrella, Lorien Lawrence, Adrianna Cuevas, and Josh Allen at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
FRIDAY
Jennifer Hochschild (”Genomic Politics: How the Revolution in Genomic Science is Shaping American Society”) reads at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . A.K. Blakemore (”The Manningtree Witches”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Atticus Lish (”The War for Gloria”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kaija Langley (”When Langston Dances”) is in conversation with Jacqueline Woodson at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Elizabeth Lilly (”Let Me Fix You a Plate: A Tale of Two Kitchens”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Cassandra Khaw (”The All-Consuming World”) is in conversation with Richard Kadrey at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
SATURDAY
Fiston Mwanza Mujila and J. Bret Maney (”The River in the Belly”) read at 2 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Scott Magoon (“Chirp!: Chipmunk Sings for a Friend”) reads in-person at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Grace Talusan (“The Body Papers: A Memoir”) and Chandreyee Lahiri are in conversation with Jane De León Griffin on Zoom and in-person at 3 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Rajani LaRocca (”The Secret Code Inside You: All about Your DNA”) is in conversation with Melissa Stewart at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books.