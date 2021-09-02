When TV couples fail their chemistry test

We also watch her crush on the bad-boy English prof Bill Dobson, a trainwreck of a guy who’s grieving his late wife. Played by Jay Duplass, Bill is crushing on Ji-Yoon, too, and across six episodes they flirt, argue, kiss, don’t kiss, and all those activities that romantic leads are required to engage in. She’s his boss, alas, and he’s a hot mess, both of which provide the obstacles to consummation so essential to the contrivances of series television. You can’t long for someone scene after scene in pretty agony if there’s nothing getting in your way.

Netflix’s “The Chair” has some virtues, as a semi-comic portrait of the sexism, racism, and white privilege embedded in an enrollment-starved college. Sandra Oh’s Ji-Yoon Kim is the first female and person of color to chair the English department, and we watch her struggle to update the curriculum, hire new blood, fire old blood, address student complaints, care for her 7-year-old daughter, and, somehow, remain humane.

For me, watching Oh and Duplass spark off each other was never not odd. Each time they made goo-goo eyes, or fought against making goo-goo eyes, I got yanked out of the story. I never quite believed their gravitational pull, even as they went through all the motions of sexual attraction and even love that the script called for. I could sense affection between them, but did I believe that they wanted to be lovers and make out for hours and all that junk? No, I did not.

Certainly other viewers may feel altogether differently. And I’m not sure I could make an argument for my point of view, because ultimately it’s subjective, and because chemistry is ineffable. But they just don’t seem to belong together romantically, even though it looks like the series, if renewed, is going to toy with the “tension” between them over the long run, as so many TV stories are wont to do. Oh is fantastic in the role, juggling Ji-Yoon’s many professional and domestic responsibilities, and Duplass is good, too, even if at first he represents the kind of toxicity Ji-Yoon is trying to do away with on campus. As allies? Sure, why not. As sweethearts? Yeah, you get my point.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in a scene from "Game of Thrones." Helen Sloan/HBO via AP

The last time I remember feeling the same kind of resistance to a romantic pairing was toward the end of “Game of Thrones,” when Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington’s Jon Snow hooked up after he bent the knee to her. Sure, it was, um, awkward that they were related even if they didn’t know it — he was her nephew — but that wasn’t the problem in terms of chemistry. They were both gorgeous, and they looked fabulous in each other’s arms, in a perfume ad kind of way, but they were as natural as a pair of mannequins when they were together and supposedly in love.

For a minute, I thought it might be the writing getting in the way. The story brought them together too suddenly, perhaps, and for political reasons, so maybe that was the problem. Who knows? Both characters had already had more convincingly charged relationships, particularly Jon, whose chemistry with Rose Leslie’s Ygritte was, for me, off the charts. Jon and Ygritte’s rapport built gradually, culminating with him losing his virginity to her, and it worked as well as any TV pairing I’ve seen. Indeed, Harington and Leslie, after meeting on the “Game of Thrones” set, wound up getting married, so their strong onscreen connection appears to have been grounded in real life.

The Jon-Daenerys fail made me think about what happened when “Friends,” long in the tooth and desperate for new plotlines, threw Matt LeBlanc’s Joey and Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel together. First he had feelings for her, then she had feelings for him, then they kissed, whatever. It was painful to watch them be together in that way — and not because the writers intended it to be. When the writers purposely create an odd couple, it’s a different story — like the time Mary Richards and Lou Grant go on a date on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and wind up giggling as they try a kiss. A deliberate lack of chemistry, like when one of the two is secretly gay, can play well.

Rachel and Joey was a low in the long history of small-screen combinations. Ji-Yoon and Bill aren’t at that level of incongruity by any means. But compare them to the best TV matchups over the years, including Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton on “Friday Night Lights,” Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher on “Shameless,” Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson on “This Is Us,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott on “Fleabag.” Something magical is missing.

