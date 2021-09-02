Apple eases rules governing app developers

Apple is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix, and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts. The iPhone maker said late Wednesday that it’s making a small adjustment to its strict App Store rules for developers of so-called reader apps, in order to resolve an investigation by regulators in Japan. It’s the latest concession by Apple as it faces global pressure over the longstanding rules. One of the biggest complaints from app makers such as Spotify was Apple’s requirement that subscriptions only be bought through iPhone apps, allowing the company to take a commission of up to 30 percent. The changes will take effect globally in early 2022. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Study finds that directors believe they should support CEOs, not challenge them

Twenty years after the Enron scandal, another chief executive is now on trial for allegedly misleading a compliant board of directors that failed to sniff out trouble. But even as the criminal trial of Theranos Inc.’s Elizabeth Holmes gets under way, and Big Oil bows to shareholder activists after a landmark governance battle, a new study of corporate directors found that they see their primary role as championing CEOs, not confronting them. The findings, gleaned from interviews with almost 50 directors at more than 140 companies and published in the Strategic Management Journal, question how seriously boards take their traditional fiduciary responsibility to look out for shareholders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Sweetgreen CEO says junk food should be banned or taxed

Vaccines and masks won’t save us from the pandemic, Jonathan Neman wrote, but the Sweetgreen CEO has a solution: outlaw junk food. Neman, whose chain of 100-plus restaurants sells salads for $10 to $15 a pop, published a LinkedIn post Tuesday suggesting that obesity is the ‘’root cause’' of health problems — including severe COVID-19 infections. Neman concluded that COVID will be around for the foreseeable future and therefore people have to find a way to coexist with the virus, suggesting that government officials should ban or tax unhealthy food. After his remarks were published, some commenters knocked Neman for fat-shaming people, Business Insider reported. Neman deleted the post after Vice reported on it Wednesday. — WASHINGTON POST

INTERNATIONAL

Russia wants Apple and Google to remove app linked to Navalny

Russia’s state communications watchdog warned Apple and Google Thursday that they could face fines if they fail to remove an app created by allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from their stores. The agency, Roskomnadzor, warned Apple and Google that their failure to remove Navalny’s app could be interpreted as interference in Russian elections. Navalny’s app promotes his Smart Voting strategy — a project designed to support candidates who are most likely to defeat those from the Kremlin’s main United Russia party. Russian opposition supporters, independent media, and human rights activists have face increased government pressure in the run-up to the Sept. 19 parliamentary election. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

WhatsApp fined $267 million for violating EU privacy rules

Ireland’s privacy watchdog has fined WhatsApp a record 225 million euros ($267 million) after an investigation found it breached stringent European Union data protection rules on transparency about sharing people’s data with other Facebook companies. The Data Protection Commission said Thursday that it was also ordering WhatsApp to take “remedial actions” to change the way it communicates with users so that it complies with EU regulations. WhatsApp, which has 2 billion users worldwide, said the fine was out of proportion and it would appeal the decision. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Chase settles French case alleging it helped clients commit tax fraud

JPMorgan Chase settled a longstanding French criminal investigation over allegations it helped clients commit tax fraud for 25 million euros ($29.6 million). The case relates to allegations of tax fraud seen to benefit former managers at investment firm Wendel, top financial prosecutor Jean-François Bohnert said at a Thursday court hearing in Paris. The bank’s involvement revolves mainly over financing provided by its Paris branch to the managers in 2007 to restructure their holdings in Wendel. The settlement comes just a few months after chief executive Jamie Dimon said Paris had become JPMorgan’s main trading center in the European Union. The bank aims to have 800 staff in its Paris office by the end of 2022. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter to test new privacy features

Twitter is planning to test new privacy-related features aimed at giving users greater control over their follower lists and who can see their posts and likes, an effort to make people more comfortable interacting and sharing on the social network. The tools are related to what Twitter executives call “social privacy,” or how users manage their reputations and identities on the service. This includes information like a person’s list of followers, the tweets they like, and whether their accounts are public or private. Among features being considered is the ability to edit follower lists, and a tool to archive old tweets so that they’re no longer visible to others after a specific amount of time designated by the user. Hiding past tweets could be a popular feature with people who don’t want their posts to exist online forever, offering an easier solution than manually deleting posts or combing through years-old messages to find those you wish you hadn’t sent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart to raise wages again

Walmart said it will raise wages for a swath of its US workforce, bringing its average hourly wage to $16.40 as the big-box retailer competes for employees amid a labor shortage. The raise of at least $1 per hour will start on Sept. 25 and cover more than 565,000 workers, Walmart US chief executive John Furner said in a message to employees. Furner said it’s the third pay raise for store workers over the past year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS