Is one of the vaccines best at preventing COVID? Experts say no, even as new data emerge

Experts agree that all three vaccines available in the United States provide remarkably good protection from serious illness and death against any strain of the virus, including the highly contagious Delta variant. There’s little reason for vaccinated Americans, at this point, to worry that the vaccine they got won’t protect them against the worst possible outcomes of an infection. And while it may be useful to study the details of breakthrough cases — in which fully vaccinated people contract COVID — these cases are rare and are not driving the current surge, which overwhelmingly affects unvaccinated individuals.

If you have questions about which vaccine provides longer-lasting protection or prevents breakthrough infections better, you’re not alone. The answers, however, are not clear cut.

Recent studies comparing the performance of different COVID-19 vaccines are leading some people to wonder: Did I get the right one?

Advertisement

Dr. Dan Barouch, who runs the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which co-developed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said comparing vaccines is a “first-world problem,” a debate that vaccinated people in affluent countries are fortunate enough to have.

“In a lot of these discussions... the big picture is lost,” he said. The most important issue is getting shots into the arms of people who haven’t been vaccinated, and that effort will require multiple vaccines, he said.

Earlier this week, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that health care workers in Belgium who got the Moderna vaccine generated twice the number of binding antibodies as Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients did. On Thursday, another JAMA study by University of Virginia researchers also found that Moderna’s vaccine resulted in higher antibody levels. And a pre-print article submitted to the journal Nature for peer review last month said Moderna’s shots may lead to fewer infections among vaccinated people, compared to Pfizer’s.

Advertisement

Dr. Deborah Steensels and Dr. Line Heylen, co-authors of the JAMA study in Belgium, said the reason for higher antibody levels likely hinges on the Moderna vaccine having nearly three times the amount of the messenger RNA active ingredient as Pfizer’s, and the extra week in between the first and second dose of Moderna’s vaccine compared with Pfizer’s.

“I guess we can call Moderna the Rolls-Royce of the vaccines, but that doesn’t mean that the protection from Pfizer is not good,” Steensels said.

It also doesn’t mean that Moderna’s vaccine is more effective at preventing COVID than Pfizer’s. The results came with several caveats: The researchers did not measure neutralizing antibodies, which are thought to be a better marker of how protective a vaccine is than the binding antibodies that the Belgium and Virginia researchers measured. There are also other immune functions that may contribute to vaccine efficacy, such as T cell and B cell responses. And scientists still don’t know what level of immune responses people need to be protected.

“That is the one-million-dollar question,” Steensels said.

On a webpage labeled “COVID-19 Vaccines Work,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines have been shown, in real-world conditions, to reduce the risk of severe illness by more than 90 percent. (Johnson & Johnson has said its one-shot vaccine, which uses different technology, is 85 percent effective against severe disease.) “That is important for people to know so they don’t panic,” Steensels said.

Advertisement

Dr. Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration that cleared all three vaccines for emergency use, said that before the panel voted, “we were told if the vaccine was at least 50 percent effective, we should move forward on approving it.”

“Two vaccines were 95 percent effective... I think that set an expectation that in some ways didn’t help us,” he said. “The goal of this kind of vaccine is to prevent serious illness. You want to keep people from seeking medical attention because they are sick.”

Despite the studies showing that Moderna’s vaccine generated higher antibody levels than Pfizer’s, Offit said that’s only one aspect of how a vaccine works. Indeed, antibodies are supposed to fade over time, he said. He compared the initial burst of antibodies to a sprinkler system spraying water in a house when a fire breaks out.

“The minute the fire starts, the sprinkler system comes on and puts out the fire ... so you have a less likely chance of having mild or asymptomatic infection,” he said. As antibodies fade, the sprinkler system stops working, but the body is left with a “fire extinguisher” in the T and B cells that were trained to fight the virus, he said. They still “prevent the house from burning down,” he said.

Advertisement

While Offit thinks the main goal of COVID vaccinations is to prevent severe disease, not all experts agree, including Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and another authority on vaccines.

Hotez said when he first got the vaccine, he “just wanted to know I wasn’t going to die of COVID.” But now he wants to make sure he doesn’t become infected at all because of other potential effects of the disease such as losing the sense of taste or smell for months, and brain fog.

The researchers in Belgium say further study might determine that Moderna’s vaccine does a better job than Pfizer’s of preventing mild types of infection and is better suited for people with compromised immune systems, such as organ transplant and cancer patients. They say their findings are supported by the earlier pre-print study submitted to Nature, which followed recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as unvaccinated people, across the multi-state Mayo Clinic Health System from January to July.

In Minnesota, the study found that in July, when the Delta variant had become prevalent, Moderna’s vaccine was 76 percent effective at preventing infection, compared to 42 percent for Pfizer’s. (Both remained highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization.)

Hotez says there isn’t enough evidence to claim that one vaccine is better than another. And he also thinks the attention drawn by the two mRNA vaccines, which were touted because of their ability to enter clinical trials quickly, is potentially damaging the global vaccination effort by causing fear or hesitancy about other vaccine options.

Advertisement

Hotez helped develop Corbevax, a COVID-19 vaccine he thinks will be “almost as good as Pfizer and Moderna” and used in South Asia.

“There are other technologies out there that are as good and much simpler, with a far higher likelihood of being used to vaccinate the world’s lower and middle-income countries,” he said. “By putting this special asterisk on the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine... it made it seem like that is the gold standard, and that is nonsense.”

Jonathan Saltzman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.