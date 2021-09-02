Why are McDonald’s McFlurry machines often broken? The FTC wants to figure it out

According to an online map of McDonald’s locations in the US that are unable to serve ice cream products, called Mcbroken.com , 11 percent of the chain’s stores are experiencing technical difficulties. That includes about 20 stores in Massachusetts.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the FTC reached out to owners of franchise locations over the summer to learn more about the notorious issue.

Like the average McDonald’s customer, the Federal Trade Commission wants to know why the fast food chain’s ice cream machine always seems to be broken.

The Journal wrote that the ice cream machines, which make milkshakes, soft-serve ice cream, and the McFlurry, require a “nightly automated heat-cleaning cycle that can last up to four hours to destroy bacteria.” If that process doesn’t work, owners must call in a technician before they can use the machine.

Advertisement

It’s a costly endeavor to fix the broken machines, made by Taylor Commercial Foodservice, and part of the reason is that they are layered in secrecy.

Wired reported earlier this year that the machines cost franchisees about $18,000. Since information about the inner-workings of the machine stay hidden from the restaurant owner, when a machine breaks, they must often turn to Taylor distributors that charge “thousands of dollars a year for pricey maintenance contracts, with technicians on call to come and tap that secret passcode into the devices sitting on their counters,” the publication wrote.

The frozen dessert machine giant is based in Illinois and has a distributor in Norwood.

“It’s a huge money maker to have a customer that’s purposefully, intentionally blind and unable to make very fundamental changes to their own equipment,” Jeremy O’Sullivan, who built a gadget that can help owners try to fix the machine on their own, told Wired.

Advertisement

McDonald’s said in a statement to the Globe that the company “has no reason to believe we are the focus of an FTC investigation.” The company said it has a team working on the ice cream issue, and it is deploying several solutions such as new training for employees and regular maintenance checkups on the machines.

A representative of Taylor and its Norwood facility did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the FTC declined to comment on the matter.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.