He bailed on our summer fling

Q. Three years ago, I met a guy through friends and he immediately started flirting with me. I was 17 and he was about 21. We clicked and started texting and going out sometimes. He told me he had a girlfriend, so we kind of stopped seeing each other (nothing physical had happened), plus I was going to leave for a whole year. Then, one day before I left, he invited me over. He told me he liked me but … the girlfriend. And then he kissed me. He also said he would want to have sex with me if I wasn’t so young. I simply told him I didn’t want to because he had a girlfriend.

During these three years apart, he never really left. He texted me sometimes, and when I dated a friend of his, he would make annoyed comments. Once, he video-called me on New Year’s Eve to say that he liked my perfume and that he wanted to kiss me ... all while he was still with this girlfriend.

Then this year he called me and told me he broke up with her. Of course I was excited because it would mean a summer with him (even if just that, because we live in two different countries now). We went out and just talked for three hours. The third night out, we had sex. Then a week after, we went out with friends and then had sex again. He was already saying stuff like, “Let’s go here this summer,” or “You should consider this university in *place where he studies*,” and “Let’s do an exchange; you come visit me and then I go visit you.”

But since our last night together, it’s been almost three weeks and I have not heard from him. I don’t know what happened. I know he’s not a good person because he cheated on his girlfriend so many times, but the ending still bothers me.

WHAT HAPPENED?

A. You wanted a longer summer fling. Maybe you wanted a hint of romance, even if you knew it was all talk.

You didn’t get it — and that is a bummer.

But here’s the good news: If he had been a better actor during those “We might have a future together” hinting sessions, it might have been confusing. Maybe it would have made it more difficult to walk away, just when you needed to.

Let’s call the ending of this relationship a gigantic validation that he is what he seemed to be. And boy, did he seem to be something. You ask, “What happened?,” and the answer is: He got what he wanted and now he’s focused on something else.

I think you’re also asking, “Why am I bummed?” The answer is: You feel rejected. Also, there was a lot of lead-up to this. A lot of nonsense, but also time spent wondering.

This was a lingering possibility for so long that it took up too much space in your brain. Spend your remaining time in the area getting excited about a different location with better possibilities for just about everything. He was never anything to look forward to — more of an experience to get out of the way. There’s so much more coming.

You’re letting this guy take up way too much space in your brain. Whatever his story, he’s not there. You didn’t have a relationship. Just move on.

There are a lot of good men out there who would be happy to be with you. He wanted to have sex with you, now he is moving on. Which is good news; this leaves you free to find someone who wants to be with you.

He did NOT break up with his girlfriend.

By the way, you will most likely hear from him again. Remember how you feel now and make sure you don’t end up having sex with him again.

