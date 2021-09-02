Jamaica Plain’s Bella Luna rises again

“I’m looking forward to doing events on a bigger scale, all the fun things we’ve been doing like Burns Night and Scotch whiskey-tasting,” says The Haven’s Jason Waddleton. He plans an outdoor bar, music, comedy, and soccer brunches — plus a mixture of The Haven’s Scottish food and Bella Luna’s pizza, alongside an expanded beer list.

Openings: Jamaica Plain’s favorite Scottish tavern, The Haven , joins forces with neighborhood treasure Bella Luna to open a hybrid restaurant and events space in December. Bella Luna was a pandemic casualty, closing in 2020 after a 27-year run. It opened in Hyde Square in 1993 and moved to Jamaica Plain’s Brewery complex more recently. The Haven at the Brewery will take over those digs (284 Amory St.), and many former Bella Luna staffers will join the collaboration.

“It will have a Whiskey a Go Go feel,” Waddleton says. He’ll retain his first location on Perkins Street in Jamaica Plain.

Watertown’s Arsenal Yards complex is now home to another Sweetgreen (100 Bond Square), with seating for 24 and a large patio. In Roxbury, Flying Embers’ taproom (152 Hampden St.) is now pouring hard kombucha, botanical beer, hard seltzer, and other plant-based beverages. Pair your New Age libations with food from Bon Me’s truck, which starts serving this weekend.

A spice-rubbed chicken bon me sandwich from Bon Me. Keith Bedford/Globe Staff/file

Coming soon: Bar Enza will move into Cambridge’s Charles Hotel (1 Bennett St.) by late September. It’s a collaboration between the Lyons Group (Scampo, Sonsie) and Mark Ladner, the former executive chef at New York City’s Del Posto, which earned four stars from The New York Times in 2010. Ladner was also named Best Chef: New York City at the James Beard Awards in 2015.

It will serve dinner nightly, with lunch to come. A release promises a “robust bread program, salumi produced by personal friends, pecorino imported directly from Abruzzo, baked stuffed olives” — and a chicken parm sub. Ladner got his start cooking at Harvard Square’s Café Fiorella in the late 1980s.

Bar Enza replaces Benedetto, led by Giulia’s Michael Pagliarini.

In casual Italian news, Frank & Nick’s will open this month at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett (1 Broadway). “Frank” is Frank DePasquale, and “Nick” is Nick Varano — two well-known North End restaurateurs (Bricco, Mare, Strega). The counter-service spot serves calzones, pizzas, and sandwiches.





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.