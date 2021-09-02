Boston police arrest man on charges of stabbing person inside store with boxcutter

A 45-year-old man was arrested in downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly menaced a 7/11 employee with a knife before stabbing a patron in another store and fleeing from police, officials said.
A clerk at the 7/11 near 234 Washington St. told police that a man, identified as Fernando Arroyo, of Boston, walked into the store wielding a boxcutter and making threats, Boston police said in a statement.
When Arroyo left the 7/11, he entered another store, where he allegedly held the boxcutter to a shopper’s neck and threatened to “cut and kill” them if they did not hand over items in a locked display case, the statement said.
Arroyo stabbed the person, according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman, and they were later taken to a local hospital where they were treated for lacerations.
Arroyo fled when confronted by officers, tossing away “several items” as he ran, police said. He was arrested when police caught up to him.
Arroyo is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal court on charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
