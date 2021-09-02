Boston police arrest man on charges of stabbing person inside store with boxcutter

A 45-year-old man was arrested in downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly menaced a 7/11 employee with a knife before stabbing a patron in another store and fleeing from police, officials said.

A clerk at the 7/11 near 234 Washington St. told police that a man, identified as Fernando Arroyo, of Boston, walked into the store wielding a boxcutter and making threats, Boston police said in a statement.

When Arroyo left the 7/11, he entered another store, where he allegedly held the boxcutter to a shopper’s neck and threatened to “cut and kill” them if they did not hand over items in a locked display case, the statement said.