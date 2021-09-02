Boston schools brace for significant bus driver shortage, uncovered routes, and delays

Officials blamed a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers for the situation, a chronic problem that has worsened during the pandemic because of COVID-19 safety concerns. A number of school districts, including Worceste r, have struggled to find drivers.

Officials said they don’t know the full scope of the bus driver shortage or how many students could be left without a ride when classes begin Sept. 9. Once more details are available in the coming days, they plan to contact families if they need to find alternative transportation.

Boston school officials said Wednesday they are experiencing a significant shortage of bus drivers that will result in delays and uncovered routes on the first day of school next week, and that hundreds of other positions, including teachers, cafeteria workers, and bus monitors, remain unfilled.

“Our driver shortage is not as extreme as other districts throughout the country, but we will not have enough drivers for the first day of school,” Delavern Stanislaus, the school system’s transportation director, said at a School Committee meeting Wednesday night. “We anticipate this continuing to impact service throughout the fall.”

However, officials noted they made the problem worse because student assignment data was sent to the transportation department late, resulting in less efficient routes and schedules that will require more bus drivers.

Schools superintendent Brenda Cassellius said her team would do as much as possible to mitigate the impact of the staffing shortages but warned the school year may begin “a little bumpy.”

“They have worked so hard preparing for a safe return of our students, and our academic team has really rallied to provide additional supports to students,” she said.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey has scheduled a back-to-school news conference for Thursday afternoon that Cassellius is slated to attend.

Late buses and other transportation snafus have long cast a shadow over new school years, testing the patience of parents, students, and educators. As part of a sweeping school-district improvement plan that takes effect this school year, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has ordered the school department to fix its busing problems permanently.

At the meeting, some committee members expressed concern that impacted families won’t learn their children’s routes will be left uncovered before the first day and could be left waiting for buses that will never arrive.

That situation happened in March 2020 when school officials gave families a few days notice that schools would be shutting down because of the pandemic and in October 2013, when thousands of students were stranded at bus stops after the bus drivers union held an unannounced strike.

“I want to know how are we going to ensure that every child is in their seat,” said School Committee member Lorena Lopera.

Stanislaus, the transportation director, said officials are looking at giving families MBTA passes. She added that officials expect to have more information about the extent of the shortage on Thursday, noting that drivers on Wednesday had chosen which routes they would like to drive. That process, which gives preference to drivers with more seniority, provided the school department a final glimpse at how many drivers intend to return to work.

“As we get the numbers ... we will communicate with families,” she said.

But Lopera was unsatisfied with the response and pressed for more specifics: “What is the drop-dead date for families to hear whether they will be at a bus stop or if they have to make alternative plans?”

Stanislaus said they would find out in the next day or two.

But other problems could emerge as the school year progresses, officials warned. The school bus drivers union, whose contract expired this year, is still negotiating a new deal with Transdev, the private contractor who employs them and operates the school system’s bus yards.

The busing woes are unfolding as Cassellius enters her third year on the job and attempts to navigate the 52,000-student system through a pandemic and help students catch up academically after more than a year of disruption.

Her performance is increasingly coming under scrutiny. The state-ordered district improvement plan calls for more effective management of the school system, which has been rocked by high turnover in leadership in recent years. In an embarrassing lapse this summer, Cassellius allowed her superintendent’s license to expire because she never took the certification exam.

Riley decided to extend her license until mid-September and Cassellius took the test last month. Results are pending.

The district’s hiring problems extend well past bus drivers. As of Wednesday, the school system was still seeking 69 teachers, 96 bus monitors, well over 100 food service workers, and 79 classroom aides. Officials did not provide statistics for the start of past school years.

Concerns over COVID-19 has been a stumbling block over recruiting candidates to fill hourly-wage jobs and has been a factor in resignations. Officials also said they are also experiencing an increase in teacher retirements and resignations.

“Our department receives resignations and retirement announcements daily,” said Laura Benavidez, executive director for the school system’s food and nutrition services. “The positions that are the most concerning that become vacant include the manager positions and the cook positions. Those positions are crucial and do cause a disruption in the meal preparation operation.”

Cassellius also scrambled throughout the summer to find a temporary location for the upper grades of the Edward M. Kennedy Health Careers Academy after a short-term lease with the Wentworth Institute of Technology ended in June.

Officials scoured more than 50 locations before settling on an “emergency” location at the old Endicott elementary school building in Dorchester, far from the Longwood Medical Area where many juniors and seniors intern and where freshmen and sophomores are located. School administrators, teachers, and students said they are frustrated by the location.

“Put simply, the Endicott is an unacceptable placement option for EMK juniors and seniors,” said Gabe Avruch, a special education teacher at the school. “The Endicott facilities are woefully inadequate to meet the needs of the students, and staff of a 21st century urban health careers academy.”

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.