Child rapist who preyed on victims at Bridgewater day care still a threat, judge says

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said the defendant, Kyle P. Loughlin, 28, formerly of Wrentham, learned his fate on Tuesday.

A man who pleaded guilty in 2017 to raping children at a Bridgewater State University day care was deemed a sexually dangerous person under Massachusetts law and sent indefinitely to a state facility for sex offenders even though he’s completed his prison sentence, officials said Thursday.

Brockton, MA 07/03/15 Brockton Superior Court. arraignment today for Bridgewater State student Kyle Loughlin indicted on several counts involving molesting children at the college day care center. (George Rizer for the Globe ) (and POOL ) for METRO

That’s when Brockton Superior Court Judge Valerie Yarashus, after a daylong jury-waived trial, ruled Loughlin was sexually dangerous and civilly committed him to the Massachusetts Treatment Center, a Bridgewater facility run by the state Department of Correction, prosecutors said in a statement.

He’ll be there for a period “not less than one day and not more than his natural life,” Cruz’s office said. Sex offenders committed to the treatment center periodically have their cases reviewed to determine whether they can be released.

In May, officials said, as Loughlin’s sentence was nearing its completion and he was poised for release to the community, Cruz’s office petitioned to have him civilly committed as sexually dangerous, prompting the August bench trial that Yarashus presided over. Loughlin had had the option to seek a jury trial.

In March 2017, Loughlin admitted to sexually assaulting children at the day care, where he had worked. He pleaded guilty at the time to two counts of rape and abuse of a child, three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and one count of larceny from a building, authorities have said.

He was sentenced to serve 7½ years behind bars, followed by 10 years of probation, with requirements that he register as a sex offender, complete necessary treatment, wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, have no contact with any of the victims, and have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16 when released.

The assaults, authorities have said, occurred between January and March of 2015, while Loughlin worked as an attendant at Bridgewater State University’s Children’s Center, a state-licensed day care center located on the campus.

Loughlin is classified by the state Sex Offender Registry Board as a Level III offender, meaning the agency deems him a “high risk of re-offending,” according to its website.

