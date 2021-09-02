Flood warnings in effect for eastern Mass.; tornado warning issued for parts of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard

A tornado warning was issued for Martha’s Vineyard until 1:15 a.m., and on the Cape until 1:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Residents were told to take shelter in a basement or on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for several cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, and a tornado watch is in effect for communities to the southeast and Rhode Island as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept into New England after walloping New York City with historic rains.

Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, and communities as far west as Framingham and as far north as Gloucester are under a flash flood warning until 6 a.m. Thursday, the weather service said. Forecasters were predicting that Boston could receive as much as four inches of rainfall overnight.

A flash flood warning for southeastern Massachusetts, including New Bedford, Brockton, and Fall River, is in effect until 6:30 a.m. Lowell, Lawrence, Haverhill, and other area communities are under a flash flood warning until 7 a.m., the weather service said.

Forecasters and public safety officials were urging drivers to avoid flooded roads.

“The worst is yet to come for us in southern New England,” the National Weather Service’s Boston office said shortly before 11 p.m.

The overnight downpours are likely to cause dangerous driving conditions during the morning commute Thursday and could lead to washouts and closed roads in some areas, forecasters said.

“Heavy rain will reduce visibility and will make driving pretty tough,” said Kristie Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boston. “The roads will be slick, and hydroplaning is always a problem when we get heavy rain.”

The showers are expected to taper off around noon on Thursday, she said.

“Luckily this is a progressive system, meaning it will move out quickly,” Smith said. “We should have blue skies and a nice sunset [Thursday] evening.”

With streams already running high from recent rains, there is “very little capacity left for an excessive rainfall event,” forecasters said. “This will yield widespread flooding with very significant to rare/high end flooding where 6 to 7 inch amounts materialized.”

“There’s just nowhere for this water to go,” Smith said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in central Massachusetts for Springfield, Chicopee, and Westfield until 5 a.m. Thursday. Worcester and Milford are under a flash flood warning until 5:30 a.m.

Brittany Bowker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.