Largest Mars rock on Earth put on display at Maine museum

“Taoudenni 002” is the largest known Mars rock on Earth, and it now sits on display in the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum, a 15,000-square-foot accretion of meteorites and gemstones in the rural mountains of Bethel, Maine. The Martian rock was unveiled Tuesday as a new addition to the museum’s acclaimed meteorite collection.

One particular rock, what is now a 32-pound cosmic chunk straight from the red planet’s surface, drifted for millennium in the sun’s orbit, traveling around 250 million miles before eventually falling to Earth, researchers say.

Some hundreds of millions of years ago, a stray asteroid hurtled into Mars, flinging a cloud of rock and debris into space.

“This is a wonderful acquisition to have, and to us, quite fascinating,” said Darryl Pitt, an international meteorite dealer who acquires the rocks for the museum.

Once tests confirmed the rock was from Mars, Pitt said the museum paid “a six-figure sum” to add it to its collection.

Taoudenni 002 was unveiled Tuesday at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum. Maine Mineral and Gem Museum

Named after the Taoudenni region in Mali where it was discovered, Taoudenni 002 measures about 10 inches long. At 32 pounds, it represents a stunning portion of the less than 500 pounds in total mass of Mars rock that has been discovered on Earth to date.

Most of that rock is found in the form of small chunks. On its journey to Earth, debris from Mars must survive an intense descent through the atmosphere before careening onto the ground. Many meteorites destruct into tiny pieces upon impact, making big rocks like Taoudenni 002 a rare find.

“Two thirds go straight into the oceans,” said Dr. Henning Haack, a cosmochemist and associate researcher with the museum. “And even the meteorites that fall on land, they are rarely found unless they fall through the roof of a car or a house. If they don’t, we never find them.”

Those that do stay intact must weather the elements, sometimes for hundreds or thousands of years before they are discovered.

“This meteorite probably fell in Sahara 1000s of years ago,” said Haack. “It hasn’t been dated yet, but it’s been sandblasted for probably centuries or millennia.”

Researchers confirmed the meteorite’s Martian origins by comparing gas samples in the rock with Mars’ atmosphere. They’ve sinced traced Taoudenni 002′s source to a volcano on Mars that formed about 170 million years ago.

A Mauritanian meteorite hunter stumbled across the rock in the Sahara desert last February and contacted Pitt, who sources meteorites to the museum from an array of international contacts he’s cultivated over decades in the business.

“He reached out to me and said ‘hey, take a look at this,” said Pitt, a self-declared meteorite-obsessive. “And I said, ‘oh my, please send it to me. Let’s get this classified.’”

Situated about 70 miles North of Portland, the museum’s meteorite collection is considered one of the world’s best, described as “the largest display of lunar and Martian meteorites on Earth.” In addition to Taoudenni 002, it holds the five biggest pieces of lunar rock discovered to date.

“It’s a spectacular museum,” said Pitt. “If you can make the trip up and bring your kids, it’ll be worth it. When kids are able to touch a piece of the moon or touch a piece of Mars, it changes their lives. They realize now that there’s a greater number of possibilities that can exist for them.”

