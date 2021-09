A 53-year-old man was flown to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries after he fell from a roof in Ipswich Thursday, officials said.

The man was working at 64 Candlewood Rd. around 1:15 p.m. when he fell 20 feet to the ground and sustained a head injury. After the owner of the home found him, he was treated at the scene before being flown to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, officials said.