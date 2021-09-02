Map: Here’s how much rainfall Rhode Island got from Hurricane Ida

Four days after Ida made landfall as a major category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, it left a slew of rain-soaked Southern New England states in its wake.

PROVIDENCE — The National Weather Service will likely never need to utter “Hurricane Ida” again after remnants of the storm vanish over the north Atlantic Ocean in the coming days.

Rhode Island was no exception, as the University of Rhode Island at Peckham Farms in Kingston, R.I., reported nearly 10 inches of rain.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, a nonprofit volunteer network of backyard weather observers, reported 7.56 inches in Jamestown, 6.55 in Newport, 6.52 in Wakefield, 6.42 in Middletown, 6.41 in Narragansett, and 6.04 in Saunderstown.

The Citizen Weather Observer Program reported 6.33 inches in Warren.

In a region that hadn’t expected a serious blow from the no-longer-hurricane, the storm killed at least 18 people from Maryland to New York on Wednesday night as basement apartments suddenly filled with water, rivers and creeks swelled to record levels and roadways turned into car-swallowing canals, the Associated Press reports.

Here are the high rainfall totals so far around the state:

