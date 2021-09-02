Mass. political leaders slam Supreme Court for allowing Texas abortion law to remain in force

“The data is clear: the majority of Americans support #RoeVWade ,” US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Cambridge Democrat and former presidential candidate, tweeted on Thursday morning, following the high court’s 5-4 decision allowing the law to stand. “With SCOTUS conservatives refusing to defend 50 years of legal precedent, Congress needs to step up and codify Roe into federal law.”

Politicians in Massachusetts on Thursday blasted the US Supreme Court for allowing a highly restrictive abortion law in Texas to stand, dashing the hopes of abortion providers and others who’d filed an emergency appeal with the high court asking the panel to block the measure.

Warren’s tweet came after the Supreme Court rejected efforts to block the law, which took effect Wednesday and prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before many women know they’re pregnant.

But in issuing their decision, the high court justices also suggested their order probably isn’t the last word on whether the law can stand because additional challenges can still be brought.

“It’s clear that SCOTUS & anti-choice state legislatures will stop at nothing to ban abortion care,” tweeted US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat and member of the so-called “Squad” of progressive female lawmakers. “Congress must proactively legislate reproductive justice & affirm abortion care as the human right that it is.”

Pressley elaborated in a statement.

She said the high court’s ruling makes it clear that “the Court is not on the side of the people and Congress must step up.”

Pressley continued, “In this moment where anti-choice state legislatures and a co-opted Supreme Court will stop at nothing to ban abortion care, we must proactively legislate reproductive justice and meaningfully advance policies that affirm that abortion care is a fundamental human right.”

Pressley added that Congress must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which she said would ban “harmful” state laws like the Texas measure.

“We must use every tool at our disposal to protect the bodily autonomy of all people — regardless of income, gender identity, or race — and we’re not backing down in this fight,” Pressley said.

Senator Ed Markey, a Malden Democrcat, also struck a combative tone in the wake of the high court ruling.

“The Supreme Court has thrown the door wide open to Roe v. Wade being struck down,” Markey said in a statement Thursday. “This ruling cannot be the last word in our fight to protect reproductive freedom, health care, and rights in America. Senate Democrats have the power to fix this problem right now by abolishing the filibuster and passing my legislation to expand the Supreme Court.”

Democrats, Markey said, “also must act swiftly to pass federal legislation to protect access to legal abortion care for millions of Americans, like the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021, which would safeguard against bans like this and unnecessary medical barriers. We have seen what the Republicans will do in ultra-conservative state legislatures across country to quash the constitutional rights of Americans, and this ruling needs to be an urgent call to action for my Senate Democratic colleagues.”

Jesse Mermell, who worked as an aide to former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, tweeted Thursday that the high court ruling illustrates why the panel should be expanded beyond its current nine justices.

“Taking shelter in a basement during a tornado warning while reading about #SCOTUS taking a sledge hammer to #abortion access sums up 2021, alright,” tweeted Mermell, a former congressional candidate, at 1:35 a.m. Thursday. She tweeted at 7:40 a.m. that expanding the court is “essential to the preservation of our democracy.”

Former congressman Joe Kennedy III, a Newton Democrat, also had harsh words for the Texas law Thursday morning.

“It’s hard to capture the hurt & hell that the TX abortion ban will unleash,” Kennedy tweeted. “The ones who will bear the brunt are the ones who always do: low income & women/pregnant ppl of color who can’t afford to hop a plane to access their constitutionally protected right to bodily autonomy.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.