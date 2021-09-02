One man dead after two-alarm fire tears through Maynard house; two police officers and one firefighter injured

A man died Thursday in a two-alarm fire that tore through a Maynard house, injuring two police officers and one firefighter, officials said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., fire crews received a call about a gas-like smell emanating from a home on Park Street. When firefighters arrived, smoke was spilling from the front and sides of the house. They entered the building and found a deceased man inside. No one else was found inside the house.

The fire spread quickly and destroyed much of the home, officials said. One firefighter was injured while battling the fire, and two police officers were injured while attempting to enter the home. All three were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.