Small plane crashes into building in Farmington, Conn.

Authorities were evacuating the area near Trumpf Inc., a high-tech manufacturing company, where the accident occurred and were asking people to stay away.

Police confirmed the accident, which occurred just before 10 a.m. in Farmington, but did not immediately provide further details, including the size of the plane or whether there were any injuries.

Farmington is in central Connecticut, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Hartford.

Photos taken by local television stations showed a plume of black smoke and firefighters pouring water onto the charred side of the building, which is just several hundred feet from the small Robertson Airport in Plainville, Connecticut.

Advertisement

A witness at a nearby company, Image First, told WTIC-TV that they heard a loud explosion and ran out to see the smoke.

The witness said he saw pieces of debris, including what appeared to be part of a fuselage, in the roadway and what may have been the plane’s tail protruding from the building.