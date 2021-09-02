Small plane crashes into building in Farmington, Conn.

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A small plane crashed Thursday morning into a building in Connecticut.
Police confirmed the accident, which occurred just before 10 a.m. in Farmington, but did not immediately provide further details, including the size of the plane or whether there were any injuries.
Authorities were evacuating the area near Trumpf Inc., a high-tech manufacturing company, where the accident occurred and were asking people to stay away.
Farmington is in central Connecticut, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Hartford.
Photos taken by local television stations showed a plume of black smoke and firefighters pouring water onto the charred side of the building, which is just several hundred feet from the small Robertson Airport in Plainville, Connecticut.
A witness at a nearby company, Image First, told WTIC-TV that they heard a loud explosion and ran out to see the smoke.
The witness said he saw pieces of debris, including what appeared to be part of a fuselage, in the roadway and what may have been the plane’s tail protruding from the building.
We are responding to a plane crash into a building at 111 Hyde Rd. Media can stage at the intersection of New Britain Ave and Hyde Rd for now. Any updates will be on our Twitter page. Please avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate the immediate area.— Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) September 2, 2021
A plane crashed into a medical technology company in #Farmington. Police sources tell me a jet engine took off from Robertson Airport in Plainville and lost power. Sources say no one was inside the building at the time but sadly no one on the plane survived. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/wRnGtHxLIG— Samaia Hernandez (@samaiahernandez) September 2, 2021
BREAKING: @NBCConnecticut DroneRanger giving us an aerial view of the Farmington plane crash into an industrial building on Hyde Rd UPDATES: https://t.co/l5V7wdbzAs #nbcct pic.twitter.com/e4xrp4fTuT— Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) September 2, 2021