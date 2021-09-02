Planned closing of Scituate Coast Guard station sparks uproar

Boudreau joined US Representatives Stephen Lynch and William Keating and officials from Cohasset, Duxbury, Hingham, Hull, Kingston, Marshfield, and Plymouth on Tuesday at an “SOS — Save Our Station” rally on Scituate Harbor. Representatives from the offices of Senator Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey also attended.

“We are not happy,” said Scituate Town Administrator James Boudreau. “To put it bluntly, seconds matter on the water, and anything that increases the amount of time it takes to get to someone in distress on the water will cost lives.”

The US Coast Guard wants to close the Scituate station next summer, and local officials along the South Shore — as well as members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation — say it’s a terrible plan.

Advertisement

In defense of the plan, Coast Guard spokesman Lieutenant Brandon Newman said eliminating the seasonal station — which is open roughly Memorial Day through Labor Day — will not compromise safety and will improve operations.

“The Coast Guard’s boat station footprint was largely designed when boats were far less capable than they are today,” he said. “There have been considerable improvements in boat speed, range, endurance, as well as improved technology that allows the Coast Guard to more effectively find mariners in distress.”

In announcing the plan in June, the Coast Guard said the Scituate station — and three others in Michigan, Minnesota, and New Jersey — were unnecessary as there were nearby units capable of responding to cases in the area, and because the targeted stations responded to a low number of cases. The Coast Guard did not supply the number of cases, however

Under the consolidation, the 29-foot boat and four-person crew currently stationed at Scituate in the summer would remain year-round at Station Point Allerton on the Hull peninsula.

That boat — plus bigger and faster ones from Coast Guard stations in Hull, Sandwich, Provincetown, Boston, and Gloucester — would respond to rescue calls in the Scituate area, Newman said.

Advertisement

“The Coast Guard recognizes that in some situations there will be an increase in response time for the Scituate area, but it is also true that when the weather deteriorates, response time from neighboring stations will be faster,” he said. “In either case, all responses regardless of weather conditions will still be well within standard response parameter, which is two hours.”

Boudreau, the Scituate town administrator, said he and other South Shore officials didn’t buy that Scituate and surrounding towns would be adequately protected. And, he added, the two-hour metric was unacceptable. “In this water, at these temperatures, two hours are too long,” he said.

Boudreau said the concern is for recreational and commercial boaters, especially with the likelihood that climate change will bring more frequent and more severe storms. He cited a recent Coast Guard report that the number of boating accidents increased 26.3 percent nationally from 2019 to 2020.

Local officials also noted that the number of inexperienced boaters has increased dramatically during the pandemic, as more people used the water to stay socially distant — increasing the potential for accidents.

“When you have an increase in the number of boats, it would seem the wise decision would be to keep what we have in place,” said Duxbury Town Manager Rene Read. “The Coast Guard has played a vital and important role in all of our communities. We need them.”

Advertisement

South Shore officials also worry that municipalities would have to spend more to bolster their police marine patrols and harbormaster departments if the Scituate station closed.

The Coast Guard’s Newman said the plan to close the Scituate station was not a financial decision, and the savings would be “very small.”

The Coast Guard rents the building from the town of Scituate for about $3,000 a year, and the town provides the boat slip for free, Boudreau said. The station was established in 1936.

Newman said the decision is part of “good stewardship” that requires the Coast Guard to review its operations and identify “where overlaps exist and where operational improvement can be made without sacrificing response capability.”

Newman said the change would improve training at Point Allerton and “enhance overall operational readiness.”

The Coast Guard originally planned to close 18 stations, but announced this past June that the number was down to four. The public has until Sept. 22 to comment on the plan.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.