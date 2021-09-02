Police-involved shooting in Warren, R.I., leaves two dead

The details about the shooting were not immediately known, but Bristol police were assisting Warren police in responding to the shooting at the club, sources say. State Police Colonel James Manni confirmed that state police and the attorney general’s office are assisting in investigating the shootings.

Neighbors and other sources at the scene say the shootings took place at the Italo American Club on Kelly Street, and at another location on Water Street, where the police were involved.

WARREN, R.I. — Two people are dead and at least one is injured after a police-involved shooting downtown late Thursday afternoon.

Jason DeCesare, a retired Providence police officer, said he was walking his dog on Water Street sometime after 3 p.m. when he suddenly heard one gunshot and then seconds later, several more. “I know the sound of gunfire, I recognize the sound of gunfire immediately,” DeCesare said.

He said he headed to the other side of the street and ducked for cover before taking out his phone to record video of the scene. He heard officers shouting, and saw more of them heading toward the area.

“I was on the same side (of the street) as the shooting. I was backing up to get away,” he told the Globe. “I was 30 feet away.”

“I want to commend the officers,” DeCesare said. “While I was backing up for cover, they were charging into the unknown.”





