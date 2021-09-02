Remnants of Hurricane Ida flood R.I. roads and basements

A section of Fairview Lane in Portsmouth collapsed in the severe weather, according to WPRI.

The storm was moving out of the state as the morning progressed, but Rhode Island was still under a flood warning as of 8:30 a.m.

PROVIDENCE — Local roads in Rhode Island flooded and at least one washed out as the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped several inches of rain on the state from Wednesday overnight into Thursday.

Flooding was also reported on Wood Road in Middletown. Bristol also had local road flooding, according to the police department there. The department warned motorists not to try to drive around barricades, and posted a picture of a car with water up to its license plate on Hope Street where it meets with Thames Street.

Providence had issues in some flood-prone streets, but removal of silt and debris in preparation for Tropical Storm Henri last month helped mitigate the effects, according to Clara Decerbo, the city’s Emergency Management Agency director.

“Our Department of Public Works worked overnight to keep our storm drains clear and to monitor any potential problems that could haveoccurred,” Decerbo said, “but conditions are looking good this morning.”

Firefighters in North Kingstown had to evacuate 15 residents of an apartment building that flooded, and floodwaters also reached the basement of an apartment building on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston, according to reports from WLNE and WPRI.

At one point early in the morning, a section of Route 95 was flooded through Providence, but that was later cleared, the state Department of Transportation said.

A COVID-19 test site at the Middletown Knights of Columbus Hall had to be closed Thursday because of overnight flooding, the Department of Health said.

Unlike with Tropical Storm Henri, though, Rhode Island has mostly been spared major power outages. As of 8:20 a.m., 631 National Grid customers were without power around the state. The figure includes homes and businesses. Henri knocked out power to more than 100,000 customers.

Narragannsett reported at 9:10 a.m. that water was receding and most roads in town were back open. Sprague Pond had overflowed, but the dam remained intact and there were no downstream dangers, the town said.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a hurricane, but has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone — still capable of wreaking major damage around the northeast.

As of early Thursday morning, the village of Greene got 5.1 inches of rain, Burrillville got 4.35 inches and North Providence got 3.37 inches, according to National Weather Service data.

