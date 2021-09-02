Scenes from around the region as remnants from Ida pummels Northeast

Leftovers from Hurricane Ida slammed into the Northeast overnight, triggering tornado watches across parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and sending New York City into a state of emergency as subway stations roared with the sound of rushing water from flooding that halted transit service.
Heavy rain continued to fall across Massachusetts early Thursday causing street flooding in some areas as most of the state remains under a flash flood warning until later in the morning. Over 19,000 households were without power as of around 4 a.m., with the highest concentration of outages in Westport, Fall River, and Ware, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
The remnants of Hurricane #Ida caused some serious street flooding in #Falmouth while a hurricane warning was active in the area overnight. Much of #Massachusetts remains under a flash flood warning until later this morning. #MAwx https://t.co/Udc09gss6J pic.twitter.com/CU7eNKw3Ob— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) September 2, 2021
Breaking: Car stuck in flood waters on Storrow Drive under Mass Ave. bridge in Boston’s Back Bay. Emergency crews say one woman was inside, she is out now and ok. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/xbcNLBJ1eF— Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) September 2, 2021
Heading down to the Cape. Very treacherous conditions. This is Route 25 near Buzzards Bay. Video from passenger seat. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/VM327WMDdR— Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) September 2, 2021
In New York City, striking videos of water cascading into subway stations illustrate the extent of the flooding from the storm.
Water cascades onto a New York City subway train as remnants of Hurricane Ida bring flooding rain to the Northeast. https://t.co/pKqmXs6g8J pic.twitter.com/sYmzPSGb1I— ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2021
New York is flooding again pic.twitter.com/4zX1dfoFU4— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) September 2, 2021
Our infrastructure is not ready for climate change, a thread from tonight. 28th St. subway station pic.twitter.com/uYemJKB8yg— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 2, 2021
Scenes from around the rest of the state show significant flooding, with vehicles almost completely submerged underwater on Staten Island.
This is Staten Island, New York City pic.twitter.com/3w20jZ5Jib— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 2, 2021
#BREAKING: Severe flooding throughout The #Bronx… this is 95 at Bx River Pkwy. #abc7ny #ida pic.twitter.com/tDXX1DkSdt— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) September 2, 2021
As a state of emergency is declared in New York City and New Jersey, this guy is another level of chill!#Ida #Hurricane #ViralVideo #Manhattan #Flash Flood Emergency #flood #Bronx #Brooklyn #nycwx #NJwx #TORNADOEMERGENCY #climate pic.twitter.com/4HvtUPKQrn— pragiya (@ucatchpragiya) September 2, 2021
New York City issued its first-ever flash flood emergency, and in New Jersey, flooding inundated the Newark airport as the city experienced its wettest day in recorded history, according to reports.
Newark airport pic.twitter.com/XCMhjo7upi— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 2, 2021
