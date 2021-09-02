Scenes from around the region as remnants from Ida pummels Northeast

Leftovers from Hurricane Ida slammed into the Northeast overnight, triggering tornado watches across parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and sending New York City into a state of emergency as subway stations roared with the sound of rushing water from flooding that halted transit service.

Heavy rain continued to fall across Massachusetts early Thursday causing street flooding in some areas as most of the state remains under a flash flood warning until later in the morning. Over 19,000 households were without power as of around 4 a.m., with the highest concentration of outages in Westport, Fall River, and Ware, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.