Scenes from around the region as remnants from Ida pummels Northeast

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated September 2, 2021, 17 minutes ago
The once category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park.
The once category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park.David Dee Delgado/Getty

Leftovers from Hurricane Ida slammed into the Northeast overnight, triggering tornado watches across parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and sending New York City into a state of emergency as subway stations roared with the sound of rushing water from flooding that halted transit service.

Heavy rain continued to fall across Massachusetts early Thursday causing street flooding in some areas as most of the state remains under a flash flood warning until later in the morning. Over 19,000 households were without power as of around 4 a.m., with the highest concentration of outages in Westport, Fall River, and Ware, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

In New York City, striking videos of water cascading into subway stations illustrate the extent of the flooding from the storm.

Scenes from around the rest of the state show significant flooding, with vehicles almost completely submerged underwater on Staten Island.

New York City issued its first-ever flash flood emergency, and in New Jersey, flooding inundated the Newark airport as the city experienced its wettest day in recorded history, according to reports.


Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.

