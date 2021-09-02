Should public employees in Massachusetts have the right to strike?

Erika Uyterhoeven Alex Auriema

The freedom to strike is a fundamental human right that is core to the mission of labor unions. Unions ensure the livelihood and dignity of all workers by making collective demands of their employer, and the ability to strike is essential to achieve that goal.

These demands are often for fair wages and safe working conditions, but recent strikes and collective bargaining campaigns by public sector unions have shown that workers also have the power to bargain for the common good. These include:

● Striking Los Angeles teachers helped end racial profiling of Black and Brown students through mandatory random searches.

● Striking Chicago teachers helped secure funding for community representatives to assist homeless students.

● Unionized Minnesota janitors successfully bargained to create a fund focused on green cleaning techniques.

These examples show that unions are a powerful force for the common good, which is sorely needed at this time. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed how close to the edge many of us live, and this is true particularly for workers. It showed the clear need for workers to protect their health and safety through strong unions, against our capitalist economy that by design exploits workers’ labor to maximize profit. Without the right to strike workers are undermined before they reach the bargaining table.

Strikes, the act of workers collectively withholding their labor, arise in moments of moral clarity to fix inhumane and unjust treatment of people. Any strike needs the support of the vast majority of a union’s members and the greater community.

Massachusetts has a vibrant history of exercising our right to strike. The labor laws we all benefit from, including the weekend and 40-hour work week, are thanks to organized labor. In 1912, 20,000 Lawrence textile workers, including many women and immigrants, went on strike to win fair wages and working conditions. (cq) This is the proud tradition we are fighting for.

A bill I co-authored, H. 1946, (cq) would allow Massachusetts public employees to strike - a right public-sector workers already enjoy in some states. (cq) We should move forward to adopt this bill. Anything less is a continued abdication of our responsibilities to protect democracy and our lives.





NO

Dennis DiZoglio

Former mayor of Methuen, author of “The Value of Political Capit$l; former executive director of the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission

In September 1988, when I was Peabody’s planning and community development director, 400 members of the city’s teachers’ union decided to conduct an illegal strike and not show up for work on the first day of school. Hundreds of students were left unattended in schools across the city. Volunteers throughout the community, including myself, were asked to watch over the young children until parents could pick up their kids. For over a week parents had to call their employers and tell them they would not be at work because their children were home due to the unauthorized strike.

Clearly public employees such as teachers, firefighters, and police officers are essential workers and should not be allowed to go on strike. A strike causes unneeded disruption of critical public services. I use the word ‘unneeded’ because there are existing pathways for resolving collective bargaining disputes in the public sector, often to the benefit of labor unions.

A 1987 state law created the Joint Labor and Management Committee, whose purpose is to encourage municipalities and public safety unions to settle collective bargaining disputes through a process that can involve mediation and binding arbitration. Police and fire unions are empowered to ask for a great contract for their members. The municipality cites what it considers a fair contract based on projected revenues, which are readily verifiable through a transparent budget process. The mediator or arbitrator seeks to resolve the difference by finding a middle ground.

Advertisement

My experience is that for disputes that reach binding arbitration, that recommendation “something in the middle” more often than not becomes the basis of the settlement. The unions get a “good” contract and the law requires that the municipality abides by the recommendation. While the Joint Labor and Management Committee is strictly for disputes involving public safety unions, other unions have access to mediation to settle their disputes.

Why do unions need the ability to strike and adversely affect the lives of the general public? I believe the process is already skewed to their benefit and adding the ability of a strike will only further weigh the scales on their side and hurt the average citizen.

