Squirrel is taken into custody by police

A squirrel was recently caught gnawing on camera wires in the Sharon public safety building. On Aug. 25, police posted a photo of the squirrel on Facebook and wrote: “Rocky is back at dispatch, and he is as disorderly as ever.” Sharon Police Chief Don Brewer said the squirrel had been eating wires under the floor in the police dispatch area. He was eventually caught and locked in a cage. “He [Rocky] was released later, and his building pass removed,” said Brewer.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

MILKSHAKE MYSTERY

At 8:27 p.m. Aug. 10, a man and a woman told a Wellesley police officer that someone threw a milkshake at them while they were sitting outside at The Cottage restaurant on Linden Street. They said the milkshake splattered on them when it hit the ground, and they believed it came from a black Cadillac SUV that was occupied by people who sounded like they were swearing. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a vehicle matching that description.

FRISBEE FRUSTRATIONS

At 6:20 p.m. Aug. 16, Marblehead police received a call from a woman who was upset that kids were playing Frisbee on the beach near where she was eating and she wanted the police to tell them to stop. According to the log entry, she said the Frisbee almost hit her and “there were people with babies in the area and it was dangerous.” But police informed her that there wasn’t much they could do. “She was advised that kids are allowed to play Frisbee on the beach and we would not tell them to stop,” the log entry stated. “They should have more respect and move down the beach a little ways, but it wasn’t against the law to play Frisbee on the beach.”

GRANDPARENT SCAM

On July 20, an 82-year-old Quincy resident who fell victim to a “grandparent scam” worked with law enforcement to catch the suspects who allegedly swindled him. According to a Quincy Police Facebook post, the victim told police he was contacted by someone claiming to be a Connecticut police officer who told him that his grandchild was in trouble. He then sent $9,500 in cash to the scammers, who called back and convinced him to pay $40,000 more, according to police. After picking up $20,000 from his house, the scammers told the victim they’d come back to pick up the remaining $20,000. Realizing that he’d been tricked, the victim went to police. When detectives learned that the swindlers were scheduled to pick up the second payment of $20,000 on Aug. 3, they set up surveillance in the area and took note of two men and a woman driving around in a Volvo station wagon. After parking in a convenience store lot, the driver got out and began to walk toward the victim’s home while the other man hopped into the driver’s seat. Police arrested the driver, a 30-year-old Jamaica Plain man, on charges of larceny by false pretense over $250, attempting to commit a crime, disturbing the peace, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and conspiracy. The other man, a 23-year-old from Saugus, was arrested and charged with conspiracy, attempting to commit a crime, and operating a motor vehicle without a license. The female passenger in the Volvo was not arrested, and the vehicle was towed.

According to police, this kind of scam happens more often than you think, and it all starts with a phone call from someone pretending to be the victim’s grandchild. Police say the scammer may speak softly or make up an excuse for why their voice sounds different, and then they’ll say they desperately need money because they’re in some kind of trouble. If you’ve been a victim of this kind of scam, you should contact your local police department and report it online at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

