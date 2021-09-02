Thousands without power, flash flood warnings still in effect as remnants of Hurricane Ida linger

“Heavy rain tapers off from west to east and should be over with by roughly 7-8 AM,” forecasters wrote. “Dry, but breezy conditions are expected for much of the day as low pressure lifts out and exits the region. Still could have a period of damaging wind gusts this morning into the early afternoon.”

The storm started delivering rain late Wednesday night and persisted into Thursday morning, but the National Weather Service said the precipitation should begin tapering off around 8 a.m. throughout the region. The flash flood warning for Boston ends at 9 a.m.

Flash flood warnings remained in effect for Boston and portions of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Thursday morning after the remnants of Hurricane Ida knocked out power to thousands and forced road closures throughout the region.

Some 16,000 customers were without power around 6 a.m. across the state with the largest outages reported in Hampden, Barnstable, Plymouth, and Middlesex counties, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Partial road closures were reported around Boston and the region due to ponding on the highways. Amtrak also canceled all service between Philadelphia and Boston with an initial departure before 9 a.m. on Thursday due to the severe weather, Amtrak tweeted.

The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the T’s commuter rail services, reported some service delays as of 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

The overnight rain swelled rivers and streams across the region, including the Muddy River in Brookline which is expected to reach flood stage level of some 15 feet around 6 a.m., according to the weather service.

The Shawsheen, Sudbury, and Neponset rivers were all expected to reach minor flood stage Thursday morning, according to the weather service. Historically, rivers rise in the days after rainfall ends.

Flooding was reported in parts of Boston, including near Storrow Drive, where a car was reportedly stuck around 5 a.m., according to local news outlets.

A tornado watch remains in effect on Cape Cod and the islands until 7 a.m., according to the weather service. Tornado warnings were dropped in Bristol and Plymouth counties. Residents were told to take shelter in a basement or on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Southeastern Worcester counties as far east as Milford are under a flash flood warning until 8 a.m. Thursday, the weather service said. Forecasters said between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain had fallen at around 3 a.m., and that an additional inch was possible in the warned area.

Forecasters and public safety officials were urging drivers to avoid flooded roads.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





