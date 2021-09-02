Two men arrested for alleged roles in fatal Roxbury stabbing last month; another suspect already in custody

Police had previously arrested Dravon Robinson, 36, of Everett, on Aug. 13 for his alleged role in Garcia’s slaying as well.

In a statement, police identified the men apprehended Thursday as Karonn Brown, 49, a Mattapan resident arrested at his home, and Derrell Sanford, a 26-year-old Boston resident who was taken into custody in New Hampshire with help from ATF agents and the US Marshals HIDTA Task Force.

Boston police on Thursday arrested two men in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on murder charges for their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing last month of 34-year-old Ricardo Garcia in Roxbury, officials said.

Advertisement

“All three suspects will be charged with murder,” said Thursday’s statement from BPD.

Officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the area of Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue on August 8 at about 8:35 a.m., police have said. When they arrived, they found Garcia, of Boston, suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

“The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470,” police said Thursday. “Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).”

The Police Department said authorities will “stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.