The unemployment benefit cliff is coming for thousands of Rhode Islanders

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 205.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 686,552 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 272

Test-positive rate: 2.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 138

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

More than 45,000 Rhode Islanders are poised to stop receiving unemployment insurance and another 11,000 will no longer be eligible for the additional $300 a week they have been getting as the federal programs that have supported millions of Americans during the pandemic come to an end on Sept. 4.

That includes the 28,767 gig workers and independent contractors who are on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and 16,855 people on Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which extended the traditional unemployment insurance program, according to the state Department of Labor and Training.

And all of the 56,941 residents who currently receive jobless benefits will stop getting the extra $300 a week.

The edge-of-the-cliff moment for so many Rhode Islanders has officials at DLT preparing to be inundated with calls in the coming weeks from people who are going to receive less than they expected in their weekly unemployment checks (or nothing at all), according to DLT director Matt Weldon.

”I think people had a sense of security from the benefits lasting as long as they did and believed that one way or another, they’d be extended again,” Weldon said. “I’m sorry and I feel terrible, but they need to worry.”

Weldon said that the DLT has been reminding recipients that the enhanced benefits are coming to an end, and all residents who file for their unemployment check this weekend will receive a special alert to explain that the benefits are expiring. “I think people know, but maybe they don’t quite believe,” he said.

Rhode Island has paid out $3.8 billion in unemployment benefits since March 2020.

Nearly 9 million Americans are expected to lose their unemployment benefits entirely and another 3 million are expected to lose the extra $300 a week. There appears to be little appetite in Congress for extending the benefits again.

Weldon said he doesn’t regret that Rhode Island wasn’t among the 26 states that ended the enhanced unemployment benefits earlier than Labor Day, and he pointed to data that show that those states didn’t see an influx of residents getting back to work.

He said that Rhode Island is down 12,000 claimants since it reinstated a work search requirement for unemployed residents, and there are companies all over the state that are searching for workers. “The issue is we should have seen more people get back to work by now,” Weldon said.

Weldon said that the DLT has many free resources aimed at getting people reconnected with the workforce at BacktoWorkRI.com.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: The affluent and sophisticated electorate on Providence’s East Side is about elect a new state Senator. Expect fireworks (but not too loud) and caviar (lots of caviar). Read more.

⚓ Podcast: Don’t miss Ed Fitzpatrick’s podcast interview with 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson. Read more.

⚓ Here’s a helpful guide to which colleges in Rhode Island have vaccine requirements for students and staff. Read more.

⚓ A small group of Afghan families living in Rhode Island met Wednesday to prepare to welcome the Afghan evacuees that are expected to arrive here soon. Read more.

⚓ Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has agreed to no longer block critics from her Facebook page as part of the settlement of a First Amendment lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, the ACLU announced Wednesday. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for several cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts through Thursday morning, including Boston, and a tornado watch is in effect for communities to the southeast and Rhode Island as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept into New England after walloping New York City with historic rains. Read more.

⚓ In many states, proof of vaccination comes on a flimsy, handwritten paper card that can be easily duplicated, faked, or shared. That has left some businesses and institutions struggling to set up reliable verification systems that can protect vaccinated people when they congregate in numbers. Read more.

⚓ A COVID-19 outbreak has engulfed the Red Sox with a little more than a month left in the baseball season. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ Event: Venture Cafe is hosting the team from Globe Rhode Island on Sept. 9 for a discussion about our work. You can pre-register here.

⚓ Governor McKee will hold his weekly COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. at the University of Rhode Island.

⚓ McKee is hosting another Rhode Island 2030 community conversation on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Tonight’s focus is on quality-of-life issues.

⚓ The Providence City Council returns from its August recess at 5 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

Meet Javier Montañez, who rose from being a homeless high school dropout to become acting superintendent of Providence schools. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to trailblazing Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson about the value of having diverse viewpoints on the bench. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

