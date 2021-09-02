West Nile virus detected in two more people; 38 towns and cities statewide rise to moderate infection risk

Given the three infections and a recent uptick in mosquitos carrying the virus, 38 cities and towns have risen from low to moderate risk for infection, including parts of Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Hampden, and Worcester counties, public health officials said.

Two men, one in his 50′s and one in his 70′s, were exposed to the virus in Middlesex County, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement. On Wednesday, state health officials said a woman in her 80′s was likely exposed to the mosquito-borne virus in Middlesex County.

Two more people tested positive for West Nile virus Thursday, a day after the first human case of the season was detected in Massachusetts, state public health officials said.

“These are the second and third human cases of West Nile virus infection in Massachusetts this year and we are seeing significant expansion of virus activity in mosquitoes,” Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said. “Risk from West Nile virus will continue until the first hard frost. As we enjoy the unofficial last weekend of summer and then head back to school and work, it is important for people to remember to continue to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.”

West Nile virus has been detected in 94 mosquito samples taken across the state this year.

The virus can infect people of all ages, but adults over the age of 50 are at higher risk for developing severe illness, officials said. Most infected individuals develop no symptoms.

No deaths have been attributed to West Nile virus this year, officials said. Last year, the state identified five human cases of West Nile virus.

State health officials recommend precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses; which can include wearing mosquito repellent or long sleeves outdoors, installing screens in windows, draining still water where mosquitoes lay eggs, and taking extra precautions during peak mosquito hours at dusk and dawn.

