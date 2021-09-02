With violence on the rise, R.I. blood shortage is even more critical

But then attention fades. People might not make that second appointment or become regular donors. More people will become no-shows when they do make them.

The situation is starting to repeat in familiar and distressing cycles: The Blood Center will put out an urgent call for donors, which leads to media coverage and statewide attention, and, ultimately, a spike in donors.

Two and a half months after the Rhode Island Blood Center first described the situation as an emergency , the blood shortage in the state is still a huge problem.

Demand is usually up in the summer, too — trauma season, some doctors call it — especially in a year with more violence in Providence. Homicides in the city are double what they were at this point last year, and aggravated assaults with firearms are up 19 percent over last year, according to city police data.

Advertisement

That’s showing up in places like Lifespan’s Rhode Island Hospital, where penetrating traumas — stabbings and shootings — have been on the rise. The Providence hospital has about a day or two of supply when it needs five to seven days.

It hasn’t come to rationing blood yet, but it’s something people there are concerned about, according to Dr. Stephanie Lueckel, the head of the trauma section in the division of acute care surgery at the hospital.

“There’s going to come a time, and I think we’ve been close a couple times, where we have to say, ‘We’re going to transfuse this much more blood, and then stop. If they do better, great. If not, we need to save that blood for the next trauma,” Lueckel said.

Beyond stabbings and shootings, there are also traumas from car crashes and other types of incidents. About once a week on average lately, they’ve activated what they call damage control resuscitation, in which they dispense large amounts of O-type blood products. That’s an increase in these types of supply-taxing treatments, although a slight one, from 2019, Lueckel said.

Advertisement

One recent trauma victim needed almost 50 units of red blood cells in 90 minutes, Lueckel said. One severely injured trauma patient could wipe out the supply they have on hand.

It’s especially important to keep the supply of type O blood flowing. O-positive is the most common blood type, and O-negative is the type anyone can receive, so they’re crucial, especially in an emergency when there’s little time to check compatibility.

Then there are situations outside the trauma bays where someone might need blood, including cancer patients or people with blood disorders. Lueckel tries to think of it like this: Someone is going in regularly to receive blood for a long-term illness. So donors should go in regularly to give it.

“There’s various venues where we’re asking people to give and do more,” Lueckel said. “We all feel it. For whatever profession you’re in, it’s do more, give more, and by the way, wear a mask. But it has to come from somewhere. It’s really true.”

It’s not just a Rhode Island phenomenon. Massachusetts is feeling the pinch, too.

The Rhode Island Blood Center, which has six locations around the state and supplies most of the hospitals in Rhode Island with blood products, said it has about four days’ worth of supply right now. It usually tries to have a buffer of five to seven days. That’s an improvement over June, when they got less than two days’ supply of blood — “terrifying,” the center’s senior executive director called it, but something that could easily happen again.

Advertisement

“It’s going to right back down within a week and a half or two,” Beau Tompkins said in an interview. “It’s really about explaining, ‘Hey, blood donors, make an appointment, and become a regular blood donor.’ ”

One of the issues last year is that a huge source of donation drives — schools — were otherwise occupied with their own challenges during COVID-19. Those issues will continue this school year.

That makes recurring donations all the more important. But in the 2020 calendar year, 59 percent of whole blood donors gave just once, when they could have given eight times, the Blood Center says. A whole blood donation is when someone gives the entire blood product, rather than just one part of it, like the red cells, the plasma or the platelets.

Concerns also persist among potential donors about going to one of the centers to give blood in the age of COVID-19, although Tompkins said they take every measure possible to keep people safe.

“I thought I’d managed every possible scenario under the sun,” Tompkins said. “I have never seen it this bad. The people in hospital services, they don’t sleep at night. They’re hoping and praying they don’t make it through some sort of disaster.”

Advertisement

Information on how to donate at the Rhode Island Blood Center is available on the organization’s website, https://www.ribc.org/ways-give/donate-blood/

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.