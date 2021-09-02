Another study indicates Moderna’s vaccine generates higher antibody levels than Pfizer’s

In addition, Pfizer’s vaccine stimulated roughly 50 percent lower antibody levels in older adults than in younger adults, according to the study by University of Virginia researchers published Thursday. In contrast, said a letter to JAMA Network Open reporting the results, Moderna’s vaccine generated the same levels regardless of age.

For the second time in four days, researchers have found that Moderna’s vaccine for COVID-19 generated significantly higher antibody levels in recipients than a similar vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech, although not as dramatic a difference as the first study reported.

Like a similar comparison of the two-shot vaccines in almost 2,500 workers at a Belgium hospital system published Monday in JAMA, the findings of the new laboratory study of 167 participants likely reflects that Moderna’s vaccine contains more than three times the active ingredient of Pfizer’s. Each Moderna shot has 100 micrograms of messenger RNA to stimulate an immune response, compared with 30 micrograms in a Pfizer dose.

But Dr. Jeffrey M. Wilson, principal investigator of the University of Virginia study, said other factors might contribute to the different antibody levels stimulated by the vaccines, including subtle differences in the formulations. Both vaccines appear to be highly effective, he said, but further research may suggest that Moderna’s vaccine might be better suited for people who are 50 or older than Pfizer’s vaccine.

“We saw a difference with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but most of the difference was when you looked at the older subjects,” said Wilson, an immunologist and allergist. “There may be subgroups of the population that may be better served by getting one vaccine than another.”

The researchers studied the level of antibodies that bind to the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus in the 167 people. Most of the participants were women and worked for the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville.

Eighty-eight received the vaccine made by Cambridge-based Moderna, while 79 received the vaccine made by New York-based Pfizer. All gave blood samples one to four weeks after their second shots.

On average, people who received Moderna shots had 50 percent higher levels of binding antibodies than those who got the Pfizer shots ― 68.5 micrograms per milliliter compared with 45.9 micrograms per milliliter.

That’s not nearly as dramatic a difference as the study of Belgian health care workers found. It showed that Moderna’s vaccine created more than double the binding antibodies than that of Pfizer’s.

One reason the disparity might not have been so stark in the newest study is because the Belgian researchers took blood samples six to 10 weeks after the second shot, much later than the Virginia researchers did, Wilson said. Antibody levels generated by Pfizer’s vaccine may have waned after more time passed.

“It’s possible that over time the Moderna vaccine ... is a little more durable,” Wilson said.

In addition, people age 50 or older who received the Pfizer shots in Virginia had roughly a 50 percent lower level of binding antibodies than younger recipients, he said. People who got the Moderna shots had the same levels of binding antibodies regardless of their age.

Importantly, neither the University of Virginia researchers nor the Belgian scientists measured so-called neutralizing antibodies, which some experts believe may be a better indication of how well a vaccine will protect someone. Nor did the researchers look at other critical components of the immune system, including T cells and B cells.

Although the pandemic has lasted more than a year and a half, scientists still haven’t definitively established the level of immune responses needed to protect someone from the virus.

“It’s so much more complicated in the body than it is in the test tube,” Wilson said.





















