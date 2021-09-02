Cheney named vice chair of Jan. 6 review panel

The move further cements Cheney, who was ousted by fellow House Republicans from her leadership position in May over her challenge of former president Donald Trump’s false claim that the presidential election was stolen, as a major player in the investigation. She was originally tapped to join the committee in July.

“Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day,” Cheney said in a statement. “I have accepted the position of Vice Chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal.”

WASHINGTON — Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, has been appointed as vice chair of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, according to a statement on Thursday from the panel.

Cheney’s position will boost Democrats’ arguments the probe is bipartisan even as many Republicans oppose it — with some GOP lawmakers even going so far as to threaten telecommunications and social media companies that comply with its requests.

Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, the select committee’s chair, welcomed Cheney’s appointment and said her presence “underscores the bipartisan nature” of the effort to get to the bottom of events that saw an attack on the Capitol earlier this year.

“Representative Cheney has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people,” Thompson said in a statement.

The Jan. 6 committee is tasked with investigating the facts related to the attack on the Capitol that saw pro-Trump rioters involved in deadly clashes with police and threatened the orderly certification of President Biden’s electoral victory.

In June, House Speaker Pelosi announced the formation of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked an effort to form an independent, bipartisan commission.

Cheney, 55, has called her decision to publicly fight Trump a matter of principle, warning that allowing him to falsely claim that the election was stolen amounts to an attack on democracy and is destructive to the GOP and its values.

Trump has previously publicly reveled in Cheney’s ouster, calling her “a bitter, horrible human being,” in a statement and stating that she was “bad” for the Republican Party.

Washington Post

Manchin raises new issues on $3.5 trillion economic plan

A defining element of President Biden’s economic agenda appeared to be in new political jeopardy on Thursday, after Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, one of the chamber’s most pivotal swing votes, said the Senate should take a “strategic pause” on advancing its $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending package.

Writing in The Wall Street Journal, Manchin raised alarms that the price tag is too high, the effects on the federal debt might be too great, and the risks of inflation could create financial harms for Americans. He called on his fellow Democrats to slim down their spending ambitions — and slow down their plans to adopt the measure as soon as this month.

“While some have suggested this reconciliation legislation must be passed now, I believe that making budgetary decisions under artificial political deadlines never leads to good policy or sound decisions,” Manchin wrote.

Manchin previously has expressed misgivings with the size and scope of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion ceiling, joining with some fellow moderates who have opposed the more expansive vision embraced by the party’s liberal wing. He also has raised past concerns about the deficit, despite assurances from Democratic leaders that the final package will be financed in full.

But Manchin’s calls Thursday for additional time — and a smaller economic package — still created fresh headaches as lawmakers began their work this week to craft what they hope to be a significant overhaul of the country’s education, health care, and tax laws. If Manchin ultimately withholds his vote in pursuit of changes, his party would not be able to proceed in the chamber since all 50 Republicans have vowed to oppose the bill.

“I have always said if I can’t explain it, I can’t vote for it, and I can’t explain why my Democratic colleagues are rushing to spend $3.5 trillion,” Manchin wrote.

Washington Post

Trump Organization official to go before grand jury

The Trump Organization’s director of security has agreed to testify before a Manhattan grand jury investigating the former president and his company, according to a person familiar with the case.

Matthew Calamari Jr., 28, received a subpoena to testify on Tuesday from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., and was to appear before the grand jury Thursday afternoon, according to the person.

Calamari Jr. is the son of Matthew Calamari Sr., who now serves as the Trump Organization’s chief operating officer and has worked for former president Donald Trump as a bodyguard, security man, and executive for more than 30 years.

The elder Calamari has not been subpoenaed, according to the person familiar with the case. Vance’s office declined to comment.

Under New York law, Calamari Jr. would automatically receive immunity from prosecution in this case in exchange for his testimony — though he could be charged with perjury if he lies.

It’s unclear what subjects prosecutors want to ask him about. In Calamari Jr.’s LinkedIn profile, he says he has worked for the company since 2011, his freshman year of college, and was promoted to corporate director of security in 2017.

The planned grand jury testimony of Calamari Jr. was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which also reported that another Trump executive, controller Jeffrey McConney, will also testify before the grand jury Thursday. (The Washington Post could not independently verify the reporting on McConney.) This will be a repeat appearance by McConney, the Journal reported, after he testified before the grand jury earlier this year.

Nicholas Gravante Jr., an attorney who represents both the elder and younger Calamari, said in a written statement that ‘’if either of my clients are subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury, they have no choice but to do so, and will appear and testify truthfully.’’

‘’They have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide,’’ Gravante said.

Both Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James have spent several years investigating the financial practices of Trump’s company, spurred by allegations of fraud made by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Vance waged a long legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax returns, which he won after two trips to the Supreme Court.

Earlier this summer, Vance’s office indicted Trump’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as well as two Trump corporate entities. Weisselberg was charged with 15 felony counts, all related to an alleged scheme to evade taxes by hiding part of Trump executives’ annual salaries from the IRS.

Washington Post