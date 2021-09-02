Ida flooding kills Connecticut state trooper

WOODBURY, Conn. — An on-duty state police sergeant in Connecticut has died after his cruiser was swept away in flood waters early Thursday morning in Woodbury.

The 26-year veteran of the department called for help at about 3:30 a.m. Police searched the area with divers, helicopters, boats and drones and found the sergeant in the swollen river later in the morning after daybreak.

First responders performed live-saving measures and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.