Virginia Supreme Court clears way for Lee statue in Richmond to come down

A small group of nearby residents and a descendant of the family that granted the property to the state more than 120 years ago had filed suit in Richmond Circuit Court last year after Northam called for the statue’s removal. The statue had become the centerpiece of racial justice protests in Richmond and around the country triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police.

In unanimous rulings in two separate cases, the justices affirmed the power of Governor Ralph Northam to order the 60-foot statue removed from state-owned property.

RICHMOND — The Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for the state to remove the colossal statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue in Richmond.

The suits failed, but the plaintiffs appealed to the state’s high court.

In rejecting one of the appeals, the justices found that requirements built into the 1889 deed giving the site to the state, as well as language adopted by the General Assembly in 1890 authorizing the accepting of the property, no longer bind the state to preserve and protect the monument.

The justices wrote that “those restrictive covenants are unenforceable as contrary to public policy and for being unreasonable because their effect is to compel government speech, by forcing the Commonwealth to express, in perpetuity, a message with which it now disagrees.”

The General Assembly voted last year to change state law to make it easier for localities to take down Confederate memorials.

“Today’s ruling is a tremendous win for the people of Virginia,” Northam said in a statement Thursday. “Our public memorials are symbols of who we are and what we value. When we honor leaders who fought to preserve a system that enslaved human beings, we are honoring a lost cause that has burdened Virginia for too many years.”

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, whose office argued the case on Northam’s behalf, hailed the rulings. “Today is a historic day in Virginia. With this decision we can turn the page to a new chapter in our commonwealth’s history — one of growth, openness, healing, and hope,” Herring said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Delegate Lamont Bagby, head of the General Assembly’s Black caucus, said he first learned that something had happened when he got a cryptic text from Northam’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer. “He said it was a great day in the commonwealth, and I didn’t want to tell him I didn’t know what he was talking about,” Bagby said. Once Herring called and explained, Bagby said, he hastily threw on a tie from his truck and made it to the news conference, where he couldn’t suppress a big smile.

“I shouldn’t say it, but the bigger they are, the harder they fall — and the harder it is to get them down,” he said.

There was no evidence Thursday of removal activity at the graffiti-covered statue, which has been fenced off since the beginning of the year. State officials said work was likely to begin no sooner than early next week. State and law enforcement officials have prepared an extensive public safety plan, one official said, partly because contractors have received death threats in other cases where Confederate statues were coming down.

That plan will involve street closures and coordination among various law enforcement agencies, the official said. The work is likely to be conducted under strict security, but the official said efforts are being made to ensure the public will be able to view it safely.

“This is an extremely complex removal that requires coordination with multiple entities to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” the state’s Department of General Services, which will oversee the effort, said in a written statement. The department said the public can monitor plans on Twitter and Facebook at @VAMonument2021.

The plan calls for removing the figure of Lee and his horse, Traveller, but leaving the giant stone base of the monument in place for now. Once the figure comes down, state historians will remove the time capsule that was placed in the base when the monument was constructed and replace it with a new one. The state solicited contributions for the new time capsule over the summer.

The fate of the pedestal remains uncertain. The General Assembly approved Northam’s plan to create a commission, led by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, to reimagine public spaces all along Monument Avenue.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney had four other memorials to Confederate figures removed from city-owned property on Monument Avenue last summer.

Lawrence West, 38, a Black Lives Matter organizer who has come out to the statue on a near-daily basis to call for its removal, heard the news of the court’s ruling on social media Thursday morning.

“I jumped up — I was like, yes! We won,” West said. By 10 a.m. he had rushed down to Monument Avenue and was sitting alone on a folding chair, staring at the Lee monument, waving at passing drivers who honked in support.

“I always knew it was going to come down, I just didn’t know if it would come down in my generation,” he said.