An inspiration to girls seeking a path in the sports industry

In the mid-1990s, I founded a nonprofit called the NewFund (New England Women’s Fund) with a mission to increase opportunities for women and girls through sports. When I first approached MacMullan and explained what we hoped to accomplish, she was immediately and enthusiastically responsive.

Re “Kudos to a talented, generous trailblazer” (Sports, Aug. 26): I want to also jump on the bandwagon, as columnist Tara Sullivan said in her excellent tribute to Jackie MacMullan, in recognizing this amazing woman. She has been a pioneer, and in the limited time I knew her, she blazed the trail with humor, humility, and grace.

In addition to awarding grants, the NewFund sponsored educational programs, in conjunction with Northeastern University, where we brought 200 to 250 high school girls from across the Commonwealth together each year to learn from women who had successful careers in the sports industry — an idea that seemed almost impossible then. Women from manufacturing, finance, marketing, journalism, and other areas led breakout sessions, but there was no more popular presenter than Jackie MacMullan.

It was a gift to listen to her talk about her experience as, at that time, one of the few women covering sports locally. It would not surprise me to learn that, as a result, some of the girls who attended those events are now, in fact, employed in the industry.

MacMullan’s contributions have been wide-reaching, and no doubt there is more to come. All of us who have been lucky enough to have been touched by her talent are fortunate indeed. To echo Sullivan’s parting comment: Bravo.

Ann Sanders

Boston