Social Studies: Collateral damage, the power of the press, barriers to equality

Interviews with ISIS defectors and translations of ISIS documents suggest that airstrikes on ISIS in Iraq increased the group’s killings of civilians. This is supported by a statistical analysis comparing the dates and locations of airstrikes with the dates and locations of ISIS killings of civilians. The hypothesis is that airstrikes took out more high-level commanders, undermining order and discipline among the rank and file.

Accountable to the local paper

The closure of local newspapers, especially ones that had been the only papers in their area, made environmental and labor violations and penalties more likely at local corporate facilities in the following years, according to researchers who analyzed federal enforcement data. This builds on earlier research into the deleterious effects of newspaper closures; for example, many municipalities tend to have weaker bond ratings after a press watchdog disappears.

Heese, J. et al., “When the Local Newspaper Leaves Town: The Effects of Local Newspaper Closures on Corporate Misconduct,” Journal of Financial Economics (forthcoming).

Advertisement

Promoting safe spaces

Researchers suggest that physical safety may be an underappreciated impediment to female advancement, particularly in workplaces where after-hours or solitary work is often necessary. For example, surveys of university staff and students confirm that women are more concerned about campus safety than men and that this deters after-hours on-campus work. Data from swipe-card access around campuses confirms the survey findings.

Trawalter, S. et al., “Women’s Safety Concerns and Academia: How Safety Concerns Can Create Opportunity Gaps,” Social Psychological and Personality Science (forthcoming).

Death and equality

Before World War II, nearly all Black men in the South worked in low-skill jobs. However, the proportion working in semi-skilled (and thus much higher paying) jobs rose dramatically within a couple of decades after the war. Why? An economist finds that two Black men landed semi-skilled jobs for every fallen white soldier who had a semi-skilled job before the war. Put another way: Fatalities among semi-skilled white soldiers can explain almost a third of the rise in semi-skilled employment among Black men in the South.

Advertisement

Ferrara, A., “World War II and Black Economic Progress,” Journal of Labor Economics (forthcoming).

Value judgments

Politics nowadays is focused on preaching to the choir and turning out the base. Why waste time trying to persuade when people are so polarized? To see if there’s any hope left for the art (and science) of persuasion, political scientists conducted a door-to-door (pre-pandemic) canvassing experiment in Maine regarding the most contentious issue of them all: abortion. Canvassers were volunteers for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England but were not told details of the experiment or voter opinions, and voters who were thought to be staunch opponents or supporters of abortion were not included in the experiment. Canvassers were trained to adapt their conversations to the moral framework used by each voter to justify their position. For example, if a voter had alluded to fairness as a moral value, a canvasser might say “Women who decide to end their pregnancies should be treated fairly; we should not prejudge their decisions, just as with any other medical decisions.” Voters randomly assigned to these kinds of reframing conversations exhibited shifts in their attitudes about abortion, and especially in their willingness to take action, in follow-up surveys.

Advertisement

Kalla, J. et al., “Personalizing Moral Reframing in Interpersonal Conversation: A Field Experiment,” Journal of Politics (forthcoming).