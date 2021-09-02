Athletics top Tigers, close gap in AL wild-card race

Mark Canha followed Lowrie’s shot with another homer for 4-0 lead. It was the 14th homer of the season for both Lowrie and Canha, and each went to the opposite field to reach the seats. Lowrie drilled a 411-foot shot to left-center, and Canha drove one out to right-center.

The Athletics moved 1½ games behind the Red Sox, who play the Rays later Thursday.

Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the first of Oakland’s eight two-out runs against Matt Manning in the Athletics’ 8-6 victory over the Tigers at Detroit on Thursday.

Lowrie’s RBI-double in the fourth made it 8-0 before the Tigers battled back by scoring six runs.

Oakland starter Frankie Montas (11-9) had a one-hit shutout through four innings. Victor Reyes’s one-out triple in the fourth was the only hit he allowed until Harold Castro led off the fifth with a long home run.

Castro’s towering shot into the second row of shrubs beyond the center-field wall was estimated at 447 feet. It was only his third of the season, but second homer in two days. Castro, who had 60 singles among 70 hits entering the game, recently decided to try generating more power, and has experienced quick success in that regard.

His homer was the longest by a Tiger at home this season. The only deeper shot by a Detroit hitter this season was Akil Baddoo’s 450-footer in Houston.

Baddoo’s two-run homer, his 12th of the season, ignited the Tigers in the seventh and Montas was relieved by Deolis Guerra. Jeimer Candelario’s three-run homer after a pair of singles cut the lead to two runs.

Detroit turned the tables on Oakland that inning, scoring all five runs with two outs.

Montas was coming off a pair of seven-inning, two-hit shutout starts against two of the most productive offenses in baseball — the Giants and Yankees. However, the Tigers hit the first homers he’d allowed since July 23 at Seattle to mount a comeback.

Manning (3-6), a 6-foot-6-inch rookie righthander, was coming off three consecutive impressive starts. He posted a 3.24 ERA in those outings, but was relieved with two outs in the fourth inning after allowing eight runs on eight hits.

The inability to get that third out in every inning he pitched cost Manning.

Detroit relievers Miguel Del Pozo, Derek Holland and Alex Lange combined for 5⅓ innings of shutout relief.

Sergio Romo closed out the ninth for his 136th career save.

Candelario made a bid to tie the game, but his drive off Romo went foul before he was retired for the second out on a drive to the warning track in left. Eric Haase grounded out to end the game.

Mets GM placed on leave

Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave Thursday by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Electronic court records show Scott was released without bail after pleading not guilty earlier in the day to driving while intoxicated and some traffic violations. His driving privileges in New York were suspended. He is due back in White Plains City Court on Oct. 7.

Scott, 44, was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, N.Y., hours after he attended a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.

Police found Scott asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police captain James Spencer said. He said Scott refused an alcohol breath test.

In a statement Thursday, the Mets said they placed Scott on administrative leave “until further notice,” and team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s responsibilities.

Scott will be paid while on administrative leave, the club confirmed.

He was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.

Following news of his arrest, the Mets said Wednesday that Scott would not accompany the team on its upcoming road trip, which begins Friday in Washington. New York was set to wrap up a homestand Thursday night against the Miami Marlins.

Hurting Scherzer still dominates

Max Scherzer felt his hamstring tighten up during warm-ups. He still went out and dominated the Braves for six innings.

Justin Turner and AJ Pollock singled home the tying and go-ahead runs through the same infield hole in the eighth, and the Dodgers rallied for a 4-3 win Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep at Los Angeles.

Scherzer said he didn’t injure his hamstring.

“Just knew it was tight,” he explained. “From there, had to throttle down. Couldn’t fully get on my back leg. Had to work around it.”