HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

BC High names 13-year assistant Steve Healy as varsity baseball coach

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 2, 2021, 49 minutes ago
A 1981 BC High graduate, Steve Healy was a 13-year assistant under Norm Walsh for the Eagles.
The BC High baseball program will promote from within by naming longtime assistant coach Steve Healy as its next varsity head coach.

Healy replaces 41-year-coach Norm Walsh, who led the Eagles to three state titles and 16 Catholic Conference titles during his tenure. A 1970 BC High graduate, Walsh retired from teaching during the 2019-2020 school year.

A 1981 BC High graduate, Healy went on to play baseball at John Carroll University. After a career in financial services, he returned to his alma mater as a math teacher and baseball coach, serving as junior varsity coach the past 13 years before becoming a varsity assistant this past spring. A member of the MBCA executive board, he was honored as the national assistant coach of the year in 2018 by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

BC High went 11-8 last season and fell to Franklin in the Division 1 South semifinals.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the next varsity baseball coach [at BC High],” Healy said in a statement.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity, and look forward to developing our students to be leaders on and off the field.”

