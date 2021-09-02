BC High names 13-year assistant Steve Healy as varsity baseball coach

Healy replaces 41-year-coach Norm Walsh, who led the Eagles to three state titles and 16 Catholic Conference titles during his tenure. A 1970 BC High graduate, Walsh retired from teaching during the 2019-2020 school year.

The BC High baseball program will promote from within by naming longtime assistant coach Steve Healy as its next varsity head coach.

A 1981 BC High graduate, Healy went on to play baseball at John Carroll University. After a career in financial services, he returned to his alma mater as a math teacher and baseball coach, serving as junior varsity coach the past 13 years before becoming a varsity assistant this past spring. A member of the MBCA executive board, he was honored as the national assistant coach of the year in 2018 by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

BC High went 11-8 last season and fell to Franklin in the Division 1 South semifinals.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the next varsity baseball coach [at BC High],” Healy said in a statement.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity, and look forward to developing our students to be leaders on and off the field.”